Vote now: Who should be the South Florida football Player of the Week? (10/14/2024)
A hurricane and heavy rain scrambled the South Florida football schedule.
Hurricane Milton caused school closures last Wednesday and Thursday, postponing games scheduled for Thursday night. And unrelenting rainfall on Saturday pushed back the American Heritage at Miami Norland showdown until Monday (Oct. 14). Other weekend games were postponed as well.
The weather, however, was more accommodating last Friday night, with the anticipated match between St. Thomas Aquinas and Chaminade-Madonna being played at Pitbull Stadium at Florida International University.
In a thriller between state champion contenders, Chaminade came out on top, 29-22.
Even with an abbreviated schedule, SBLive is recognizing the standout performers in our South Florida football Player of the Week poll.
Congratulations to last week’s winner: Hunter Gilman of North Broward Prep.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Derrek Cooper, RB, Chaminade-Madonna
The 5-star standout, who also plays linebacker, rushed for 134 yards on 11 carries and scored two touchdowns against St. Thomas Aquinas.
Chance Washington, RB, St. Thomas Aquinas
Washington has emerged as one of the top backs in South Florida. Against Chaminade-Madonna, the senior ran for 76 yards on 12 carries, while adding a touchdown.
Wendell Copeland, DB, LaSalle
The Royal Lions blanked Miami Springs, 14-0, to improve to 5-1. Copeland stood out on defense, and he had a 40-yard interception return.
Xavier Cocking, WR, North Broward Prep
All season, Cocking has been a standout performer. It was more of the same again in a loss to Calvary Christian Academy. Cocking had seven catches for 91 yards and a touchdown.
Neimann Lawrence, QB, Ransom Everglades
The Raiders lost 17-16 to NSU University. In the one-point setback, Lawrence compiled 241 yards passing with a pair of touchdowns.
Justice Fitzpatrick, DB, St. Thomas Aquinas
Fitzpatrick returned a blocked field goal 80 yards for a touchdown.
Jaden Fox, RB, Key West
Fox rambled for 130 yards on 28 carries and two touchdowns in a loss to Miami Northwestern.
Jonathan Nua, DL, Columbus
The Explorers blanked Coral Glades, 33-0. Nua, a junior, has been a mainstay on a defense that’s allowed just six points in the last two games.
J’vari Flowers, ATH, Miami Northwestern
A cornerback who also sees time on offense, Flowers had 87 yards rushing on two carries, including a touchdown in a 50-14 win at Key West.
Jayden Miller, QB, NSU University
Against Ransom Everglades, Miller threw for 199 yards and a touchdown.
Ah’mari Stevens, WR, St. Thomas Aquinas
Stevens was on the receiving end of a 21-yard touchdown that put the Raiders ahead, 22-15 in the third quarter.
Camari Hall, RB, Chaminade-Madonna
Hall’s versatility is a big reason the Lions are re-establishing themselves on the national stage. Against St. Thomas, he rushed for 162 yards on 11 attempts with two touchdowns. As a defensive back, Hall added six tackles.
Carlos Avila-lopez, WR, NSU University
On six catches, Avila-lopez collected 126 yards in a win against Ransom Everglades.
Calvin Russell, WR/QB, Miami Northwestern
The versatile Russell does it all for the Bulls, who rolled past Key West. In the game, Russell had a 17-yard touchdown pass to Odell Jolly III.