Vote: Who is the 2025 Florida High School Football Class 3A Preseason Player of the Year?
The high school football season is officially here across the Sunshine State, with preseason classics coming in just a couple of weeks. High School on SI Florida will be sending out preseason nominations for player and coach of the year across all seven classifications, starting in Class 1A and working our way through the highest classification in Class 7A.
Voting will end on Sunday, August 17th at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.
Here are the nominations for the Class 3A Football Preseason Player of the Year in 2025:
Timothy Cole, QB, Raines (Jacksonville) (Senior)
Cole led the Vikings to the 2024 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 3A Championship Game. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound quarterback threw for a whopping 2,812 yards and 43 touchdowns last season, leading all Class 3A players.
Ronnell Dubose, RB, Jefferson (Tampa) (Senior)
Dubose is one of Tampa Bay's top returning running backs this upcoming season, where he had over 150 rushing yards in 9 of the 12 games played during the 2024 season.
Tayron Grant, LB, Mulberry (Senior)
Grant led all Class 3A players in total tackles (161) during the 2024 season. He also recorded 6.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries last season.
Xavier Lherisse, S, Eau Gallie (Senior)
The University of Oregon commit was credited with 41 total tackles and six interceptions for the Commodores last season. On offense, he caught 53 passes for 776 yards and nine touchdowns, helping lead the Commodores to the Class 3A semifinals in 2024.
Ninaud "Nino" Joseph, RB, Lely (Naples) (Junior)
Joseph is a three-star running back, according to 247Sports where he is coming off a sophomore season in which he rushed for over 1,500 yards. He had a game last September where he rushed for 423 yards on 17 carries in a 90-56 win over Barron Collier.
Caleb Mattison, RB, Bishop Kenny (Junior)
Mattison, listed at 5-foot-10, is coming off an impressive sophomore season where he rushed for 1,316 yards and 16 touchdowns. He currently holds offers from Arkansas State, Jacksonville State, UMass, and several others.
Jamarin Simmons, WR, Godby (Tallahassee) (Junior)
Simmons is one of the top wide receivers in the junior class, where he had nearly 1,000 receiving yards last season as a sophomore. Simmons led the Cougars to the Class 3A, Region 1 Semifinals before their season came to an end against Bishop Kenny.
Leon Strawder, QB, Miami Northwestern (Senior)
Strawder is expected to compete with sophomore Neimann for the starting quarterback job, where he led the Bulls to the 2024 Class 3A title. Strawder threw for 2,677 yards and 41 touchdowns last season.
Izayia Williams, LB, Tavares (Senior)
The four-star All-American put on an electrifying junior season where he was credited with 125 total tackles (15.0 Tackles For Loss) and 4.0 sacks for the Bulldogs. Williams is committed to playing collegiate football at Ole Miss next season.
Tyren Wortham, WR, Booker (Sarasota) (Senior)
The Michigan State commit is coming off a junior season with 67 catches for 1,360 yards (20.3 yards per catch) and 17 touchdowns. He was a key player for a Booker squad that went 9-4 and made the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 3A semifinals.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.