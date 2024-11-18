Vote now: Who should be the South Florida football Player of the Week? (11/18/2024)
The playoffs are underway, and many of South Florida’s top teams won convincingly in the first round.
Chaminade-Madonna, St. Thomas Aquinas, Miami Northwestern and American Heritage were among the schools that breezed through the first round.
Last week also featured a championship game, with NSU University losing in the closing seconds, 49-42, to Master’s Academy Oviedo in the Sunshine State Athletic Association finals.
As always, South Florida is well represented in the playoffs.
Now it’s time to recognize the top performers of the week in our Florida High School on SI South Florida football Player of the Week poll.
As always, the polls are intended to be fun, while offering exposure to as many players and schools as possible.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Erick Hernandez of Doral Academy.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Dia Bell, QB, American Heritage
After building a 21-point lead at halftime, the Patriots rolled to a 40-7 win against Jensen Beach. Bell completed 12 of 17 pass attempts for 129 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, the Texas recruit rushed for 43 more yards.
Sebastian Circo, QB, Western
Against a tough Palmetto team, Circo engineered a 26-10 win. Circo connected on a fourth-down pass play of 14 yards to Khamarian Young for the go-ahead touchdown.
Tyler Chance, QB, Chaminade-Madonna
The Lions are seeking their fourth straight state title. In their quarterfinal 63-0 blowout against St. John Paull II Academy, Chaminade scored on every possession. Chance entered as a backup and was 4 for 5 passing for 109 yards and three touchdowns.
Dorian Mallary, QB, Immaculate La Salle
For the first time since 1975, La Salle won a playoff game, beating Gulliver Prep, 27-21, in Class 2A-Region 4 action. Mallary accounted for four touchdowns, rushing for three and tossing another. Mallary had a TD run of 80 yards, and it was his 23-yard scoring run that proved to be the difference.
Hector Chavez, LB, Columbus
The Explorers are aiming to win their third straight state title. They enjoyed a comfortable 56-8 win over Boca Raton Spanish River last Thursday. Chavez scored a pair of touchdowns defensively on turnovers. The Florida Atlantic University recruit returned a blocked punt and interception for scores.
Willie Anderson, WR, Monsignor Pace
The Spartans advanced in Class 2A with a convincing 40-10 win against Ransom Everglades. Anderson had 80 yards receiving on three catches.
Brent Fardette, PK, Cardinal Gibbons
With just two seconds left, Fardette booted a 40-yard field goal that gave Gibbons a 17-14 win against Carol City in Class 2A action.
Prince Lee Jr., RB/LB, St. Thomas Aquinas
In their 58-0 rout of North Miami, Lee rushed for 103 yards on nine carries.
Neimann Lawrence, QB, Ransom Everglades
Remember the name. Lawrence, a freshman, is already one of the top quarterbacks in South Florida, and he is commanding the attention of major colleges. But in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs, Everglades lost, 40-10, to Monsignor Pace. Still, Lawrence threw for 337 yards.
Florentino Lopez, QB, Monarch
The Knights defeated Homestead, 28-21, with Lopez rushing for 149 yards and two touchdowns.
Byron Louis, RB, American Heritage
On 11 carries, Louis rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown. The Florida State commit also added two receptions for 15 yards and another score.
Leon Strawder, QB, Miami Northwestern
The Bulls breezed to a 69-0 win against Barron Collier. In limited playing time, Strawder completed 6 of 10 passes for 156 yards and four touchdowns.
Jayden Miller, QB, NSU University
The Sharks made an impressive showing in their title game appearance. Miller led the offense, passing for 329 yards and five touchdowns.
Sean Ponder, QB, Monsignor Pace
Against Ransom Everglades, Ponder completed 10 of 14 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns.
Jayden Torres, QB, Cardinal Gibbons
In a close one, Gibbons prevailed, 17-14, against Carol City. Torres was 28 for 36 passing for 255 yards.
Julian Mendez, LB, Western
On the road, the Wildcats defeated Palmetto. Western’s defense has stepped up in the second half of the season. Against Palmetto, Mendez came up with a 63-yard touchdown on a fumble return that helped sealed the win.
Jacques Dixson Jr., RB, NSU University
In their high-scoring game against Master’s Academy, Dixson rushed for 126 yards.
Noah Sidan, PK, Chaminade-Madonna
One of the top kickers in the state, Sidan converted all nine of his extra point attempts, and all but one of his kickoffs went for touchbacks.
Harvel Jackson, QB, Gulliver Prep
In a loss to La Salle, Jackson tossed two touchdown passes.
Jake Spaeder, QB, Monarch
In the second half, after Florentino Lopez was shaken up and exited the game, Spaeder directed the go-ahead touchdown for the Knights. Homestead was leading 21-20 at the time. But the sophomore quarterback completed a couple of key passes, and he ended up scoring the winning touchdown on a 6-yard run with 1:22 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Darius Smith, DB, Chaminade-Madonna
So many Chaminade players could be listed this week. Smith was a difference maker, returned two punts for touchdowns.
Vincent Gonzalez, QB, Columbus
Gonzalez led the blowout win against Boca Raton Spanish River, scoring the game’s first touchdown on a 5-yard run. He also threw a pair of touchdowns, and the lead was 49-0 at halftime.
Kyle Washington, WR, Chaminade-Madonna
Washington was one of six receivers to catch a touchdown pass. The senior’s score came on a 60-yard pass play, and on two catches total, Washington logged 93 yards.