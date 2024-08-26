Vote: South Suncoast Florida high school football Player of the Week (8/26/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 1 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s South Suncoast Football Player of the Week award from August 22-24, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 1st. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Ben Milliken, Sarasota Christian
In leading the Blazers to a 33-7 win over Bishop McLaughlin, Milliken completed 29-of-48 passes for 332 yards and four touchdowns.
Justin Brock, Sarasota Christian
Brock was on the receiving end of passes from Milliken, hauling in six passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
Ashton Springfield, Parrish Community
The Bulls’ defensive end was a menace in the team’s 24-3 win over North Port. Springfield notched 11 tackles with four going for a loss.
Allen Clark, Out-of-Door Academy
Clark was the workhorse on the ground in the Thunder’s 28-0 victory over Faith Christian. The running back rushed for 157 yards on 19 touches and scored three touchdowns.
Jamarice Wilder, Venice
I think Wilder could end up on this list a lot this 2024 season if the season opener is any indication of things to come. The James Madison commit scored three touchdowns in a 63-40 win over Tampa Bay Tech.
Teagan Lipke, Charlotte
In a 27-6 win over Gulf Coast last week, the junior quarterback looked sarp. Lipke completed 16-of-26 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns.
Kei'shawn Smith, Manatee
The Hurricanes' senior running back was the go-to-player out of the backfield in a 57-19 victory over Lake Minneola. Smith carried the ball 18 times for 169 yards and scored three touchdowns.
Kymistrii Young, Cardinal Mooney
Young, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior wide receiver had a field day in the Cougars' 41-6 win over Sarasota. The pass catcher had two catches for over 100 yards and a touchdown.
