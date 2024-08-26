High School

Vote: South Suncoast Florida high school football Player of the Week (8/26/2024)

We’ve selected 10 candidates to choose from this past week’s regular season games

Andy Villamarzo

Cardinal Mooney defender Laron Dues (#6) wraps up the legs of Booker High quarterback Joel Morris (#11). The Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School Cougars hosted the Booker High Tornadoes Friday night, Aug. 16, 2024 in the first pre-season football game of the school year.
Cardinal Mooney defender Laron Dues (#6) wraps up the legs of Booker High quarterback Joel Morris (#11). The Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School Cougars hosted the Booker High Tornadoes Friday night, Aug. 16, 2024 in the first pre-season football game of the school year. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 1 of the regular season.

As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s South Suncoast Football Player of the Week award from August 22-24, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Venice running back Jamarice Wilder

Venice High School, SR #3 Jamarice Wilder
Venice High School, SR #3 Jamarice Wilder, RB 5’10 185, 3 star, Committed to James Madison. Jamarice is one of the most productive RB’s in a long list of talented backs that have played at Venice. Jamarice has played in 3 consecutive state championships and has a chance to be the all-time leading rusher in Venice HS history. / THOMAS BENDER/HERALD-TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 1st. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Ben Milliken, Sarasota Christian

In leading the Blazers to a 33-7 win over Bishop McLaughlin, Milliken completed 29-of-48 passes for 332 yards and four touchdowns.

Justin Brock, Sarasota Christian

Brock was on the receiving end of passes from Milliken, hauling in six passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

Ashton Springfield, Parrish Community

The Bulls’ defensive end was a menace in the team’s 24-3 win over North Port. Springfield notched 11 tackles with four going for a loss.

Allen Clark, Out-of-Door Academy

Clark was the workhorse on the ground in the Thunder’s 28-0 victory over Faith Christian. The running back rushed for 157 yards on 19 touches and scored three touchdowns.

Jamarice Wilder, Venice

I think Wilder could end up on this list a lot this 2024 season if the season opener is any indication of things to come. The James Madison commit scored three touchdowns in a 63-40 win over Tampa Bay Tech.

Teagan Lipke, Charlotte

In a 27-6 win over Gulf Coast last week, the junior quarterback looked sarp. Lipke completed 16-of-26 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

Kei'shawn Smith, Manatee

The Hurricanes' senior running back was the go-to-player out of the backfield in a 57-19 victory over Lake Minneola. Smith carried the ball 18 times for 169 yards and scored three touchdowns.

Kymistrii Young, Cardinal Mooney

Young, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior wide receiver had a field day in the Cougars' 41-6 win over Sarasota. The pass catcher had two catches for over 100 yards and a touchdown.

Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

-- Andy Villamarzo

Published
