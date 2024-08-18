Vote: Who should be SBLive's Southwest Florida high school football Player of the Week (8/18/2024)?
With live action back on the gridiron, plenty of Southwest Florida high school football players showed out in the Kickoff Classics.
But who had the best performance? Now you get to decide by casting your vote in the poll below.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Quinton Anderson, Immokalee: Returned a fumble 72 yards for a score as the Indians beat South Fort Myers 29-14.
Niko Boyce, Barron Collier: Had two passing touchdowns and one rushing in two quarters of jamboree action against Estero.
Caleb Cobb, Cape Coral: Took the second half kickoff 70 yards to the endzone in a 34-7 victory against Aubrey Rogers.
Clark Daley, Mariner: Score two TDs on the ground which we the difference in a 27-19 win over Gateway.
Peyton Frontino, St. John Neumann: Tossed the game-winning 20-yard touchdown with a minute left to life the Celtics past ECS 21-18.
J.T. Huether, Canterbury: Threw for more than 200 yards plus two scores to lead the Cougars to a win in their SSAC opener.
Fred Jackson, Fort Myers: Scored twice on runs longer than 40 yards in jamboree wins against Barron Collier and Estero.
Victor Jenkins, South Fort Myers: Went for 71 rushing yards and a touchdown against Immokalee.
Gervaris Leaphart, Island Coast: Finished with 200 yards and two TDs on the ground along with 83 yards and a TD receiving in a 25-3 win over Bonita Springs.
Charles Lombardo, North Fort Myers: Intercepted a pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown as the Knights beat Cypress Lake 42-3.
Austin Price, Dunbar: Threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score in a 21-14 win over Riverdale.
Mack Russell, Evangelical Christian: His two rushing touchdowns kept the Sentinels in the game in a narrow loss to St. John Neumann.
Shawn Simeon, Naples: Rushed for 193 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in a 45-0 win over Gulf Coast.
Jarvin Singleton, East Lee: His 91-yard punt return TD was a highlight in the Jaguars' 45-0 win over Ida Baker.
Kaleb Stengel, Oasis: Personally accounted for three of the Sharks' six takeaway, intercepting two passes and recovering a fumble to beat St. Stephen's.