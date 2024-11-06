Vote: Tampa Bay Florida high school football Player of the Week (11/6/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 11 of the regular season.
As such, we have 12 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Tampa Bay Football Player of the Week award from October 31-Nov. 2, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: David Simpkins, Tampa Freedom
The Patriots snapped a longstanding home losing streak behind the play of Simpkins, who completed 18-of-22 passes for 249 yards and five touchdowns.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Will Griffin, Jesuit
The Florida commitment led the way in a rivalry win over Tampa Catholic, completing 18-of-25 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns.
Jordan Magwood, Carrollwood Day
The senior quarterback had a big night when the Patriots upended Destin 55-0 last week, with Magwood completing 8-of-11 passes for 293 yards and three scores.
Mason Clarke, Seminole
In Seminole's 42-6 victory over Indian Rocks Christian, Clarke totaled 83 all-purpose yards and scored two touchdowns.
Edward Mitchem, Shorecrest Prep
Mitchem led the way in a 60-35 win over Lake Mary Prep, rushing for 228 yards on 16 carries and four touchdowns.
Toni Rrgalla, St. Petersburg Catholic
The Barons' running back had himself a big night in the team's 48-27 win over Lake Placid, rushing for 280 yards on 28 carries and scored five touchdowns.
Jaxon Wilson, Palm Harbor University
Wilson was another Pinellas County product that had a big rushing night as the Hurricanes' back that went for 222 yards and three scores in a 22-16 win over Dunedin.
Cooper Hayes, Berkeley Prep
Hayes might've only thrown three passes in the Buccaneers' 42-21 win over Alonso, but was effective. The quarterback completed all three of his passes for 97 yards and three touchdowns.
Zahmir Mcneil, Pinellas Park
The senior running back was stellar in the Patriots' workhorse in a 49-13 victory over Osceola, rushing for 120 yards on nine carries and scored twice.
Alex Tate, Plant
Tate was everywhere defensively in the Panthers' 56-0 win over Steinbrennerlast week, racking up nine tackles, two for loss and an interception.
Jershaun Newton, Clearwater Central Catholic
The Illinois commitment went off in the Marauders' 55-21 win over Boca Ciega, totaling 301 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.
Jakobe Bruton, Leto
Leto picked up a huge win over King last week, with Bruton leading the way through the air. Bruton completed 12-of-16 passes for 272 yards and five touchdowns. Also rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown.
Girard Pringle, Armwood
Pringle was the beast in the Hawks' 48-0 victory over Riverview last week, with the Miami (FL) commitment rushing for 140 yards and three touchdowns.
