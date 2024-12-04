Vote: Tampa Bay Florida high school football Player of the Week (12/4/2024)
Florida high school football season has reached the postseason and so have our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in the first round of the FHSAA playoffs.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Tampa Bay Football Player of the Week award from Nov. 25-Nov. 30, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Sean Cuono, Clearwater Central Catholic
The senior had a big night running the ball in the Marauders’ 35-14 win over Lakeland Christian in the Region 1A-3 final, carrying the ball 19 times for 186 yards and rushing for two touchdowns.
Nasir Hutchinson, Clearwater Central Catholic
The senior rushed 11 times for 89 yards and ran in a touchdown to help CCC to a 35-14 victory over Lakeland Christian in the Region 1A-3 final.
Keo Jenkins, Clearwater Central Catholic
Though he only had four carries for 23 yards, the senior rushed for two touchdowns in a 35-14 win over Lakeland Christian in the Region 1A-3 final.
Khayse Barrett, Clearwater Central Catholic
The sophomore quarterback completed 13 of 16 passes for 175 yards and also ran five times for 40 yards, helping the Marauders to a 35-14 triumph over Lakeland Christian in the Region 1A-3 final.
Gregory Thomas, Clearwater Central Catholic
The senior defensive lineman led a strong effort by that unit with eight tackles including two for a loss plus a sack in a 35-14 win over Lakeland Christian in the Region 1A-3 final.
Jsai Smith, Clearwater Central Catholic
The junior defensive back recorded four tackles, one interception and two pass breakups as CCC won 35-14 over Lakeland Christian on Friday.
Darryon Jones, Tampa Bay Tech
The junior quarterback did damage on the ground, rushing 12 times for 84 yards and running for three touchdowns, while also completing 4 of 8 passes for 88 yards in a 24-21 loss to Lakeland in the Region 5A-2 final.
Tre’variez Jacobs, Tampa Bay Tech
The senior had a solid day defensively for the Titans, totaling nine tackles including six for a loss in a 24-21 defeat against Lakeland in the Region 5A-2 final.
Girard Pringle Jr., Armwood
The running back caught a touchdown for the Hawks’ lone score in a 17-7 loss against Osceola in the Region 6A-2 final.
Walter Flounory, Boca Ciega
The senior returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown to account for the only points for his team in a 42-6 defeat against Booker in the Region 3A-3 final.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App