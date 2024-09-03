Vote: Tampa Bay Florida high school football Player of the Week (9/2/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 2 of the regular season.
As such, we have 15 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Tampa Bay Football Player of the Week award from August 29-31, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Devin Wichmann, K, Calvary Christian
The Warriors’ kicker was perfect in the team’s 45-7 win over Palm Harbor University, making 6-of-6 extra points and a field goal of 30 yards out.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 8th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Bryan Hamilton, Gaither: The Cowboys rolled into South Tampa and came away with a 27-7 win over Plant. Hamilton hauled in three passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns.
Darryon Jones, Tampa Bay Tech: Jones and the Titans took out their frustrations on Wharton in a 74-0 win, going 6-of-9 for four touchdowns in one half of play.
Jack Cunningham, Jefferson: Cunningham led the way again in a 48-13 win over Leto, completing 16-of-23 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns.
Jordan Calvin, Gibbs: The sophomore quarterback was the catalyst in a 33-0 rout of Countryside, completing 9-of-13 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns.
Brandt Scott, Osceola: In a 35-0 victory over Dunedin, Scott carried the rock 15 times for 121 yards and scored two touchdowns for the Warriors.
Jeremiah Tokar, Dunedin: Though coming on the losing end of things, the 2-sport star tallied 14 tackles in the loss to Osceola.
Josh Andrews, Alonso: Andrews ran wild in Alonso's victory over Robinson last week, carrying the ball 13 times for 166 yards and four touchdowns.
Christopher Cresser, Tarpon Springs: In the 'Clash of the Coast' win over Palm Harbor University, Cresser notched a team-high 14 tackles on defense.
Ethan Larson, Bloomingdale: Larson was a tackling machine in the Bulls' 33-25 win over Blake, making a team-high 16 tackles.
Collin Cervoni, Seminole: The Warhawks' running back was terrific in a 21-14 win over Lakewood Ranch, with Cervoni rushing for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
Nasir Hutchinson, Clearwater Central Catholic: Marauders have a bevy of options to run the ball and Hutchinson was the hot hand in a 43-8 win over Sebring, rushing for 126 yards and three scores.
Michael Merritt, Lennard: Merritt only needed three carries to compile 122 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-18 win over Spoto.
Emmanuel Lee, Durant: The Cougars pulled off an impressive 28-21 win over Plant City behind Lee's 20-carry, 129-yard, two touchdown night.
Toni Rrgalla, St. Petersburg Catholic: The Barons' ball carrier rushed for 173 yards on 23 carries, scoring three times in a 28-0 win over Santa Fe Catholic.
Nikolas Bearden, Shorecrest Prep: The Chargers rolled to a 56-0 win over Lakeside Christian behind a solid offensive performance and Bearden led the way with 5-of-5 passing for 104 yards and two scores.
