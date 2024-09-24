Vote: Tampa Bay Florida high school football Player of the Week (9/23/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 5 of the regular season.
As such, we have 12 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Tampa Bay Football Player of the Week award from September 19-21, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Trevon Garden, Wharton
Though in a losing effort to Robinson, Garden hauled in four catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 29th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Keo Jenkins, Clearwater Central Catholic
Jenkins was chasing after Trinity Catholic quarterbacks in a 55-7 rout of the Celtics, tallying three sacks.
Jordan Magwood, Carrollwood Day
In a rout over Wildwood last week, the quarterback completed 10-of-11 passes for three touchdowns.
Nate Austin, Keswick Christian
The junior defensive back made some plays in the Crusaders' 19-14 win over Trinity Christian, notching two interceptions.
Mason Starke, Seminole
Starke was the Warhawks' bellcow in a 28-8 win over Dunedin, rushing for 120 yards on 16 attempts and scoring two touchdowns.
Gavin Fields, Lennard
Fields only needed six carries to rush for 118 yards and score a touchdown in a 48-6 victory over Leto.
Jeff Jones, St. Petersburg
The Green Devils' quarterback just shows up when he's needed most and did so in a 21-17 win over Lakewood, accounting for 251 yards and two scores.
Se'an Sheffield, Tampa Bay Tech
Sheffield, a senior outside linebacker, tallied seven tackles and four going for a loss in the Titans' 28-7 win over Gaither.
Zion Weems, Strawberry Crest
Just a freshman, the running back had a breakout night in a 28-14 win over Robinson. Weems rushed for 101 yards on 15 carries and scored twice.
Jack Cunningham, Jefferson
Not many passers are playing as well as Cunningham is right now. The gunslinger completed 21-of-26 passes for 341 yards and three touchdownsin a win over Tampa Freedom.
Ronnell Dubose, Jefferson
The Dragons running pairs up with Cunningham to make for a dynamic duo, with Dubose rushing for 216 yards on 21 carries and scoring three touchdowns.
Adem Mustafaraj, East Lake
Mustafaraj, a junioe linbacker, led the way to the Eagles' first win versus rival Tarpon Springs, racking up a team-high 21 tackles.
Joaquin Kavouklis, Tarpon Springs
Though coming in a loss, Kavouklis had his best game as a Sponger and completed 26-of-37 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns.
