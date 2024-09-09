Vote: Tampa Bay Florida high school football Player of the Week (9/9/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in Week 2 of the regular season.
As such, we have 15 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Tampa Bay Football Player of the Week award from September 5-7, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Ethan Larson, LB, Bloomingdale
Larson was a tackling machine in the Bulls' 33-25 win over Blake, making a team-high 16 tackles.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 15th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Chris Denson, Plant City
The Raiders quarterback was unhinged in Plant City's 61-24 win over Spoto. Denson completed 13-of-18 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns.
Tripp Brown, Plant
Brown looked strong in Plant's 59-0 victory over Robinson last week, completing 7-of-14 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns.
Ty Conze, Plant
Leading the shutout effort for the Panthers was Conze on the defensive line as he tallied three sacks and two tackles went for a loss.
Jack Cunningham, Jefferson
Cunningham is making cameos on this list every week and does again after a 41-7 win over George Jenkins. The passer threw for 346 yards and three scores.
Girard Pringle, Armwood
The Miami (FL) was a difference maker in a 31-27 win over Tampa Bay Tech. Pringle rushed for 119 yards and scored three times.
Javari Burnett, Tampa Bay Tech
Burnett wasn't too shabby for the Titans on the losing end, rushing for 129 yards on just nine carries and scored a tuchdown.
Jeffrey Jones, St. Petersburg
Mama, there goes that man. Jones was loose in the Green Devils' 32-16 win over East Lake and rushed for 253 yards, two touchdowns.
Dylan Xayasongkham, Osceola
The Warriors' athlete was making plays everywhere on Thursday night. Xayasingkham totaled 173 all-purpose yards and scored two touchdowns in the team's 28-17 loss to Tarpon Springs.
Emarian Triplett, Tarpon Springs
Triplett teamed up with fellow tailback Nikitas Rinios to form a dangerous duo. The running back rushed for 100 yards on 12 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Xavier Phillips, Largo
Phillips broke out in a 41-23 victory over Boca Ciega last week, with the signal caller throwing for over 200 yards and three touchdowns.
Landon Pauley-Sherman, Keswick Christian
Pauley-Sherman had his best game of the season for the Crusaders, throwing four touchdowns in the team's 23-8 win over Bishop McLaughlin.
Keontae Williams, Northeast
The Vikings tailback led the offensive charge in a 36-6 win over Gibbs, rushing for 111 yards on 19 carries and scoring two touchdowns.
Zahmir Mitchell, Pinellas Park
Mitchell was a workhorse in the Patriots 45-0 thrashing of Golden Gate, rushing for 178 yards on 15 carries and scoring two touchdowns.
Jaden Casanova, Pinellas Park
The passing game was working in full effect for Pinellas Park as well, with Casanova completing 8-of-12 passes for 193 yards and two scores.
Collin Cervoni, Seminole
In a 31-7 win over Sunlake, Cervoni went off and rushed for 149 yards on 18 carries and scored two touchdowns.
