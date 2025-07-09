Vote: Who Are The Top Returning Florida Panhandle High School Running Backs for 2025?
With the high school football season in the Sunshine State returning in just under two months, it is time to preview the top returning running backs in the Panhandle. Amari Thomas might be the best back in Northwest Florida, but the region features other talented backs.
Makael Williams put the region on notice with over 1,200 rushing yards last season, and Von’Tavius Keller almost matched Thomas' stats on the ground. With that being said, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the top returning running back in the Florida Panhandle for 2025.
Voting ends August 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are the nominations:
Amari Thomas, Blountstown
Thomas, who is a composite four-star prospect committed to Florida State, is out to prove that he is one of the best running backs in the state this season for Blountstown. Prior to transferring, he made a name for himself at Marianna. In 2024, he finished with 1,880 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns on 153 carries. He also tallied 14 receptions for 247 yards and three touchdowns.
Makael Williams, Pace
In 2024, Williams carried the ball 151 times for 1,213 yards and 14 touchdowns. Williams averaged eight yards per carry, and he rushed for over 100 yards five times including a 264 yard performance in the win over Crestview.
Jaymes Youngblood, Jay
Youngblood finished the 2024 season with 1,129 yards and 19 touchdowns on 222 carries. He averaged just over five yards per carry, and he also rushed for over 100 yards in seven games.
Von’Tavius Keller, Choctawhatchee
Keller is another one thousand yard rusher who is looking to take that next step this season in the Panhandle. In 2024, he rushed for 1,774 yards and 21 touchdowns on 271 carries. He averaged 6.5 yards per rush, and he rushed for over 100 yards in 10 games. Keller also caught nine passes out of the backfield for 79 yards and one touchdown.
Calvin Wilks, Baker
Wilks rushed for 1,389 yards and nine touchdowns on 178 carries. He averaged almost eight yards per rush, and Wilks rushed for over 100 yards in eight games.
Dylan Louthain, Freeport
As a sophomore, Louthain rushed for 574 yards and seven touchdowns on 77 carries. He proved to be tough to bring down as he averaged 7.5 yards per rush. He also rushed for over 100 yards in two games. This season, he looks to step into a bigger role as the main back for Freeport.
Sammy Chisolm, Mosley
In 2024, Chisolm rushed for 716 yards and 10 touchdowns on 111 carries. He averaged 6.5 yards per rush, and Chisolm rushed for over 100 yards in three games.
Eli Harris, Port St. Joe
As he enters his season year, Harris will look to build upon the success he had last season. In 2024, he rushed for 826 yards and 11 touchdowns on 125 carries. He also proved to be a threat in the receiving game as he caught nine passes for 112 yards and one touchdown.
Kayin Martin, Blountstown
Martin was part of a two-headed attack on the ground last season for Blountstown. He rushed for 1,097 yards and nine touchdowns on 152 carries. He averaged 7.2 yards per carry, and he rushed for at least 100 yards in five games.
Curt Ellis, Blountstown
Ellis was complimented Martin in the ground game by rushing for 599 yards and nine touchdowns on 60 carries. He was a threat every time he got the ball as he averaged a first down on the ground. In the receiving game, Ellis caught 24 passes for 353 yards and five touchdowns.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.