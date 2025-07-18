Vote: Who Are The Top Returning High School Wide Receivers in Northeast Florida for 2025?
As we continue to preview the top returning high school football players across the state of Florida, it is time we turn our attention to the wide receiver group in Northeast Florida.
This region features some of the more talented receivers in the state who are headlined by Somourian Wingo Jr. With the playmakers on the outside, the wide receiver group in Northeast Florida will be one of the more intriguing position groups to watch for throughout the season.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the top returning wide receiver this season in Northeast Florida.
Here are the nominations:
Somourian Wingo Jr, St Augustine
The composite four-star wide receiver enters his senior year as one of the top wide receivers in the country, and he recently committed to the Miami Hurricanes as of today. In 2024, he caught 71 passes for 1,119 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Julio Santiago, St Augustine
Santiago, who is rated as a three-star on Rivals, only played in six games in 2024, but he showcased his big play ability in the passing game. He finished the season with 35 receptions for 525 yards and six touchdowns.
Camden Tietze, Bolles
In 2024, Tietze caught 27 passes for 469 yards and six touchdowns. He will look to play a major role in the success of the Bulldogs' offense in 2025.
Drew Watson, Beachside
Watson is one of two prolific receivers returning for Beachside in 2025. In his junior season, Watson hauled in 53 receptions for 891 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Maddox Hunstad, Beachside
The Bowling Green State commit caught 50 passes for 846 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. The combination of Hunstad and Watson makes Beachside one of the most dangerous teams offensively in the Jacksonville Metro Area this season.
Jordan Williams, Middleburg
Last season, Williams caught 30 passes for 589 yards and three touchdowns. He is also a threat in the passing game as he averaged nearly 20 yards per reception last season.
Mike Conner, Oakleaf
Conner emerged as one of the top receivers in Northeast Florida last season as he caught 50 passes for 1,028 yards and six touchdowns. Conner is also a weapon in the return game as he gained nearly 400 yards on kickoff returns.
Kelvin Brown Jr, Raines
The Boston College commit caught 42 passes for 825 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. Like Conner, Brown is also a threat in the return game. He gained over 250 yards from kickoff and punt returns and finished the season with 13 total touchdowns.
Nick Roberson, ED White
Roberson finished his 2024 campaign with 40 receptions for 622 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 62 yards per game, and Roberson also had four games where he finished with at least 90 yards receiving.
Amare Mack, University Christian
While Mack will most likely play as a defensive back at Georgia State, he returns as one of the top receivers in Northeast Florida for the 2025 season. In 2024, he caught 39 passes for 721 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Jeremiah Jordan, Fernandina Beach
Jordan hauled in 41 passes for 571 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024. He also averaged nearly 14 yards per reception.
Josiah Payton, Providence School
In 2024, the leading receiver for the Stallions was senior Noah Johnson who hauled in 41 passes for 1,047 yards and 12 touchdowns. With Johnson off to college, Payton will look to have have a breakout senior season. In 2024, he caught 19 passes for 431 yards and 10 touchdowns while also averaging nearly 23 yards per reception.
