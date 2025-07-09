Vote: Who Are The Top Returning Northeast Florida High School Quarterbacks for 2025?
With the start of the 2025 high school football season getting closer, it is time to preview the top returning quarterbacks for Northeast Florida. The quarterback is the most important position on the field, and each of these nominees have the tools and skillset to lead their teams to the postseason in 2025.
Oakleaf, ED White, Beachside and Raines have proven commodities at the position as they all passed for over 2,000 yards last season. Meanwhile, Fletcher started a freshman last season who showed lots of promise as a first-time starter.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the top returning high school quarterback in Northeast Florida for the 2025 season.
Here are the nominations:
Jack McKissock, Oakleaf
In 2024, McKissock completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,942 yards and 28 touchdowns. He displayed good decision-making as he only threw four interceptions. He added 221 yards on the ground on 39 attempts with three rushing touchdowns.
King Boylston, ED White
Boylston completed 55 percent of his passes for 2,046 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2024. He also rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns on 82 attempts.
Edward Jordan IV, Beachside
The Lafayette football commit completed 65 percent of his passes for 2,866 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also made good decisions in the passing game by throwing only six interceptions. In the rushing game, he added 254 yards on the ground with seven touchdowns on 102 attempts.
Cody Ott, St. Joseph Academy
Last season, Ott completed 58 percent of his passes for 1,829 yards and 29 touchdowns with four interceptions. Ott also added 140 yards on the ground on 20 attempts. He displayed good decision-making throughout the season as he completed over 70 percent of his passes in five games and over 60 percent of his passes in seven games.
Cruz James, Fletcher
James had a successful 2024 season as a freshman. He completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,486 yards and 16 touchdowns. James rushed for 118 yards on 27 carries with one touchdown. He also led the freshmen class in the entire state in passing. The experience he gained last season should help him take that next step as a passer and leader in 2025.
Pryce Arnold, West Nassau
Last season, Arnold completed nearly 52 percent of his passes for 1,053 yards and 16 touchdowns with just three interceptions.
Jaden Weatherly, Bolles
In his junior season, Weatherly completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also proved to be a threat on the ground as he rushed for 454 yards and four touchdowns on 71 carries.
Hudson Register, Baker County
Last season, Register completed 52 percent of his passes for 1,402 yards and 11 touchdowns with four interceptions. He also proved to be a reliable runner as he rushed for 403 yards and three touchdowns on 83 carries.
Timothy Cole II, Raines
Cole completed nearly 64 percent of his passes for 2,812 yards and 43 touchdowns with seven interceptions last season. He is also a true dual-threat quarterback as he rushed for 872 yards and nine touchdowns on 92 carries.
Ian Miller, Fernandina Beach
Miller missed five games due to injury, but he still managed to pass for 1,092 yards with 12 touchdowns last season. His best game of the season came in the 24-20 win over West Nassau. In the victory, he went 18/25 for 255 yards and four touchdowns.
Damian Ty Keister, University Christian
Last season, Keister passed for 1,334 yards and 10 touchdowns. In the first two games of 2024, he passed for 200 yards in each game with three touchdowns. He finished the season strong in the final game of the season as he completed 72 percent of his passes for 179 yards with two touchdowns.
Landon Martin, Clay
Martin completed 54 percent of his passes for 1,254 yards to go along with his 13 passing touchdowns. He also rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns.
Cash Downey, Menendez
In 2024, Downey completed 60 percent of his passes for 1,237 yards and seven touchdowns. He added two more scores on the ground.
