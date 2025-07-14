Vote: Who Are The Top Returning Palm Beach County High School Quarterbacks for 2025?
With the start of the 2025 high school football season getting closer, it is time to preview the top returning quarterbacks for Palm Beach County in Southeast Florida. The quarterback is the most important position on the field, and each of these nominees have the tools and skillset to lead their teams to the postseason in 2025. This should be an exciting season in the Sunshine State as the nominees will look to lead their teams to tremendous seasons.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the top returning high school quarterback in Palm Beach County for the 2025 season.
Here are the nominations:
Taj Barnes, Glades Central
Barnes completed nearly 56 percent of his passes for 1,524 yards and 11 touchdowns last season season. He also showed some mobility in the pocket at times as he rushed for 118 yards and one touchdown on 58 carries.
Andrew Embick, Jupiter
Last season, Embick completed 54 percent of his passes for 1,448 yards and 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
Jordan Johnson, Palm Beach Gardens
In 2024, Johnson completed 55 percent of his passes for 1,125 yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions. He also rushed for 260 yards and three touchdowns on 46 carries.
Max Griner, Royal Palm Beach
Last season, Griner completed nearly 52 percent of his passes for 2,067 yards and 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He also added 132 yards on the ground with four rushing touchdowns.
Robert Green III, Dwyer
In seven games last year, Green completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,428 yards and seven touchdowns with two interceptions. In each of the four wins, Green displayed great decision-making by completing at least 62 percent of his passes. In three of these wins, his completion percentage was greater than 70 percent.
Jyron Hughley, Cardinal Newman
The West Virginia commit completed 61 percent of his passes last season for 1,353 yards and 15 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He also gave opposing defensive coordinators nightmares since he is lethal on the ground. He rushed for 835 yards and 10 touchdowns on 87 carries.
Chance Routson, Palm Beach Central
Last season, Routson had one of the top seasons in Palm Beach County. He completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 2,646 passing yards and 30 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He also rushed for 393 yards and seven touchdowns on 72 carries.
Chris Siska, Santaluces
Last season, Siska completed 50 percent of his passes for 1,310 yards and 13 touchdowns with eight interceptions.
Jaxson Mariconi, Park Vista
In 2024, Mariconi completed 50 percent of his passes for 865 yards and 12 touchdowns with eight interceptions.
Bentley Ware-Roberson, Boynton Beach
In 2024, Roberson completed 54 percent of his passes for 1,309 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions. He also has the speed and elusiveness to make plays with his feet. He rushed for 942 yards and five touchdowns on 94 carries.
Trey Moran, West Boca Raton
In the Bulls' 15-0 season, Moran completed 70 percent of his passes for 1,214 yards and 18 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He also rushed for 252 yards and five touchdowns on 66 carries.
Mason Chapman, Boca Raton
Chapman completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,570 yards and 14 touchdowns with three interceptions. He also rushed for three more scores on the ground last season.
