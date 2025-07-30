Vote: Who Are The Top Returning Palm Beach County High School Running Backs for 2025?
We continue our previews of the top returning high school football players in Palm Beach County, Florida, and today we focus our attention on the running back position.
South Florida and Palm Beach County have always been known for great teams and players, and the players this year at the running back position are no exception. There are some electrifying playmakers this season out of the backfield, and the group is headlined by the two-headed attack from West Boca Raton. Javian Mallory and Jayden Lockhart appear to be the cream of the crop this season, and Phoenix Donghia returns as the top rusher in the county. This season should be a special one for our nominees as well as every other running back stepping into a starting role for their team.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the top returning high school running back in Palm Beach County for the 2025 season.
Here are the nominations:
Ar’maud Stinfort, Glades Central
In 2024, Stinfort rushed for 1,185 yards and 17 touchdowns on 184 carries. He averaged 6.4 yards per carry and rushed for over 100 yards in six games. Stinfort also caught 11 passes for 130 yards and one touchdown.
Phoenix Donghia, Cardinal Newman
The James Madison University commit returns as one of the top running backs in Palm Beach County after rushing for 1,358 yards in 2024. He also tallied 190 receiving yards and finished with 15 total touchdowns.
Kelsey Gerald, Santaluces
As a sophomore, Gerald finished 2024 with 541 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 68 carries. He averaged eight yards per carry and rushed for over 100 yards in three games.
Elisha Gamble, Park Vista
Gamble is another running back who had a superb sophomore season that is looking to build upon that success in 2025. He rushed for 857 yards and five touchdowns on 149 carries. He averaged 5.8 yards per carry and rushed for over 100 yards in two games. Gamble also caught eight passes for 48 yards and one touchdown.
Javian Mallory, West Boca Raton
Before he suits up for the Miami Hurricanes, Mallory has one more season at West Boca Raton as he looks to help them repeat as state champions. In 2024, Mallory rushed for 676 yards and 10 touchdowns on 67 carries. He averaged a first down every rush and had three games where he rushed for over 100 yards.
Jayden Lockhart, West Boca Raton
Along with Mallory, Lockhart is part of the Bulls' one-two punch in the rushing attack which made life difficult for opposing defenses last season. Lockhart rushed for 979 yards and six touchdowns on 135 carries. He averaged 7.3 yards per carry and rushed for over 100 yards in five games. Lockhart also caught 11 passes for 106 yards and one touchdown.
Adon Elmon, Boca Raton
In 2024, Elmon rushed for 585 yards and eight touchdowns on 91 carries. He averaged 6.4 yards per carry and rushed for over 100 yards in one game.
Demetrice Rolle, Royal Palm Beach
Listed as an athlete, Rolle returns as the leading rusher for the Wildcats this season. In 2024, he rushed for 575 yards and five touchdowns on 102 carries which comes out to 5.6 yards per rush. Out of the backfield, he caught 15 passes for 109 yards. Rolle is the x-factor on special teams after gaining nearly 500 yards and five touchdowns as the return man.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.