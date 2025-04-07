Vote: Who has been Florida's top girls flag football quarterback this 2025 season so far?
There’s air raid passing attacks all across Sunshine State football fields these days, and girls flag football quarterbacks are loving it.
A few weeks into the 2025 season, state signal-callers are putting up all-time numbers and lighting up the scoreboard. A good number of them have produced strong numbers so far as the season nears district play.
We took a closer look at schools throughout the state and came up with 15 quarterbacks that we nominated for Best Quarterback in Florida just a few weeks into 2025.
Here are the nominees:
Sydney Elizondo, Lennard
Let's face facts: Elizondo has proven herself time and time again as one of the state's best. Her numbers speak for themselves as the junior quarterback has been terrific this season. The Longhorns' quarterback has thrown for 3,184 yards and 54 touchdowns.
Rakyia Louis, Miami Edison
Not many quarterbacks have taken care of the ball like Louis has for the Red Raiders this season. Louis has completed 179-of-246 passes for 2,482 yards, 43 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
Haidyn Spano, Robinson
Can’t ignore the kinda numbers Spano has thrown up so far for the Knights, completing 192-of-301 passes for 1,738 yards, 29 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Spano sets the tone for one of the state's top programs.
Adrienne Rivera, Fort Pierce Central
The Keiser University commitment shows on a weekly basis why she's one of the Sunshine State's top quarterbacks with her play as a field general. Rivera has completed 222 passes for 3,093 yards and 38 touchdowns.
KK Ramsey, Steinbrenner
If you didn't think we'd have the sophomore sensation on here, you should've re-thought that one. The dual-threat quarterback is a big reason why the Warriors are among one of the state's best as Ramsey has thrown for 2,530 yards and 26 touchdowns. Also has rushed for 541 yards and scored 14 times on the ground.
Amaya Pablo, Pace
Pablo, a southpaw, has been the steady hand for the Pace Patriots the last couple of seasons and she's continued that trend this spring. The senior has completed 240-of-341 passes for 2,240 yards, 41 touchdowns and just three picks.
Isabella Alexander, Buchholz
The lone quarterback on this list out of the Mid-Central Florida region, Alexander certainly deserves the mention because of her play this season. Alexander has completed 188-of-293 passes for 1,998 yards and 37 touchdowns.
Jordana Weil, Park Vista
Another signal caller out of South Florida that's been playing really well is the Cobras' quarterback. Weil so far this season has thrown for 2,610 yards and 37 touchdowns.
Gabby Werr, Alonso
The second-year starter has been impressive once again for the Ravens, with Werr so far completing 224-of-353 passes for 2,792 yards and 46 touchdowns. Werr has made a huge jump from last year to this spring as a passer.
Sophia Spiegel, Land O' Lakes
After defeating Robinson recently, Spiegel and the Gators has everyone's attention right now. The first-year starter for Land O' Lakes has the Gators' offense humming, throwing for 2,307 yards, 47 touchdowns and just six picks.
Ava Wotipka, Somerset Academy Canyons
Wotipka has remained one of South Florida’s top signal callers and this spring has shownb against solid competition what she can do. The quarterback has completed 178-of-296 passes for 1,710 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Sharice Newton, St. Thomas Aquinas
Got to have Newton on this list as the Raiders' starting quarterback has really taken her game to another level this spring. Newton so far this season has completed 187-of-237 passes for 2,128 yards, 43 touchdowns and a mere two interceptions.
Myla Alligood, Palm Beach Gardens
We really like what the Gators have done with Alligood under center this season. The Palm Beach Gardens' passer has completed 171-of-266 passes for 1,812 yards and 30 touchdowns.
Jerniyah Fowles, Homestead
The Broncos quarterback has been consistent throughout the spring campaign so far, throwing for 2,087 yards, 19 touchdowns and just six interceptions. Has proven she's one of South Florida's top passers.
Samantha Callavetta, Majory Stoneman Douglas
When you take a closer look at the kind of numbers Callavetta has put up for the Eagles this season, first thing you think of is ball security. Callavetta has only thrown two picks to 34 touchdowns this spring. The quarterback has completed 172 passes for 1,940 yards.
