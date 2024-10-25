Vote: Who has been the best senior football player in 2024 in the Florida Panhandle?
Senior leadership has always been the key ingredient for championship high school football teams. In 2024, outstanding seniors have made a huge impact all across the Florida Panhandle. Before the playoffs start, we have highlighted eight senior on the Panhandle who have had outstanding seasons. We ask you, the fans, to cast your vote for who has had the best season in the 2024 season.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2024. Here are this week's nominees:
Johnny Lewis Jr, Niceville
Lewis has added a nice wrinkle to the Eagles' rushing and passing attack this season. He has 272 yards passing and two touchdowns. He has been most effective on the ground with 796 yards rushing, 10 touchdowns, and he is averaging just over seven yards per rush.
Connor Mathews, Niceville
After a stellar season at Navarre last season, Mathews has continued his excellent play this year. So far this season he has 107 carries, 921 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. He also has 163 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.
Maddox Hayles, Niceville
Hayles has been one of the leaders for the Eagles' defense with 40 solo tackles, 92 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss and two sacks on the season.
Lokavion Jackson, Mosley
The Mississippi State commit has 607 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns this season. He has also been everywhere on defense. He has 30 tackles, 49 total tackles and four tackles for a loss. Jackson also has recorded four sacks, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
RJ Mayes, Marianna
Mayes outstanding play at quarterback has the Bulldogs right where they want to be entering the playoffs. He has thrown for 1,595 passing yards while completing 62 percent of his passes. He has passed for 20 touchdowns and he has carried the ball 40 times for 286 yards and three touchdowns.
Wells Bettenhausen, Walton
Bettenhausen has completed 67 percent of his passes for 1,953 yards and 24 touchdowns with only five interceptions. He also has 129 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns to add to his stats.
Evan Pickford, Arnold
Pickford has been a tackling machine recording 61 solo tackles, 96 total tackles and10 tackles for a loss. He also has two interceptions and 10 pass deflections this season.
Makael Williams, Pace
Williams has been one of the top running backs in the area with 113 carries for 956 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.