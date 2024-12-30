Vote: Who has been the North Suncoast high school boys soccer MVP so far in 2024-25?
With the 2024-25 regular season in Florida high school boys soccer reaching Christmas break, which players have put themselves in the conversation for the MVP of the North Suncoast? Here is a list of the best players from the area who have guided their teams to success with their performance this winter.
There are plenty of worthy names on this list, so be sure to vote in our poll for who has been the MVP so far for this 2024-25 Florida North Suncoast high school boys soccer season.
Thomas Lutz, Sr., Mitchell
The Mustangs are off to a 12-1-2 start and the senior is a big reason why, totaling 45 points in 15 games with 16 goals and 13 assists.
David Gillespie, Jr., Mitchell
He has scored 15 goals and added six assists, giving him 36 points in 15 games while helping the Mustangs go 12-1-2.
Alejandro Acosta, Sr., Mitchell
The senior has been excellent in the net for the 12-1-1 Mustangs, allowing just five goals in 13 games while making 30 saves.
Raul Maldonado, Sr., Springstead
The senior forward has been the leader for the Eagles in their 11-1 start, scoring 19 goals with four assists for 42 points in his team’s first eight games.
Alexei Leon, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
With the Bulls sitting at 15-2, the senior forward has been pivotal with 15 goals and 11 assists for 41 points in 17 games.
J.P. Tapias, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
The senior forward has scored 17 goals to go with five assists, giving him 39 points across 16 games for the 15-2 Bulls.
Diego Munoz, So., Hudson
The sophomore has 19 goals to go with two assists for 40 points in 12 games for the 7-3-2 Cobras.
Erik Jay, Fr., Hudson
His first prep season has been strong, as he has allowed 12 goals in 12 games while making 26 saves and recording six shutouts.
Kyle Boehmer, Jr., Lecanto
He leads the Panthers in scoring, helping them to a 6-4 record, with 17 goals and one assist, giving him 35 points over the team’s first seven games.
Landen Hebb, Sr., River Ridge
The senior leads the Knights in scoring with 14 goals to go with three assists, giving him 31 points over nine games while the team started 7-2-1.
