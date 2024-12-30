Vote: Who has been the North Suncoast high school girls soccer MVP so far in 2024-25?
With the 2024-25 regular season in Florida high school girls soccer reaching Christmas break, which players have put themselves in the conversation for the MVP of the North Suncoast? Here is a list of the best players from the area who have guided their teams to success with their performance this winter.
There are plenty of worthy names on this list, so be sure to vote in our poll for who has been the MVP so far for this 2024-25 Florida North Suncoast high school girls soccer season.
Giada Chechile, Jr., Nature Coast
She ranks eighth in the state and second in Class 4A in points with 63 through the first 13 games for the Sharks, helping them to an 8-4-1 record with 25 goals and 13 assists.
Reese McDougal, Sr., Seven Rivers Christian
The senior has been pivotal in the Warriors getting off an 8-4 start, with 16 goals and seven assists for 39 points.
Avery Blevins, Sr., Cypress Creek
With 36 points, she has led the Coyotes to an 8-2 mark with 15 goals and six assists through 10 games.
Tessa Soto, Fr., Academy at the Lakes
In her first prep season, she has paced the 5-3 Wildcats with 15 goals and four assists for 34 points in seven games.
Gabriella Malmberg, Jr., Lecanto
She has led the Panthers to a 10-1-1 record with 14 goals and four assists for 32 points in 11 games.
Bianca Reed, Jr., Lecanto
Another key piece for the Panthers, who are 10-1-1 overall, with 12 goals and six assists for 30 points in 12 games.
Maddison Leiper, Fr., Anclote
Despite a 4-7-1 record, the Sharks can boast the skills of their talented freshman who has 31 points with 12 goals and seven assists in 11 games.
Sadie McManus, Jr., Bishop McLaughlin
The junior has scored 10 goals to go along with 10 assists for 30 points in 13 games, leading the Hurricanes to a 10-2-1 record.
Katie Mackleer, Sr., Sunlake
The Seahawks are unbeaten at 8-0-1 and the senior has been a big reason why, allowing just four goals over the first eight games while making 43 saves.
Emily Jolly, Sr., Bishop McLaughlin
While the Hurricanes stand at 10-2-1, the senior has only allowed seven goals across 12 games, with 50 saves and six shutouts.
