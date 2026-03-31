Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week? – March 31, 2026

Central Florida high school baseball players continue to shine at the plate and on the mound as the 2026 season heads into April.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 25 athletes for Central Florida Baseball Player of the Week for games played March 23-28, 2026.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.

Congratulations to the winner for games played March 16-21, 2026: Melbourne High INF Gabriel Gonzalez.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., April 5, PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:

Bobby Judd, UTIL, Ocoee

Went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and four RBI to march the Knights past Windermere Prep, 12-1.

Orlando Martinez, INF, Oviedo

Senior went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI to power the Lions past Lake Mary, 6-5.

Aiden Balls, LHP/OF/1B, Orangewood Christian

Junior went 3-for-3 with a double, triple, two runs scored and two RBI to steer the Rams past Geneva School, 5-0.

Parker Hodgins, RHP, Lake Highland Prep

Fantastic freshman struck out five in five innings to pick up the win on the mound and march the Highlanders past Deltona Trinity Christian, 11-1.

Noah Adkins, P, Hagerty

Talented junior struck out six in four innings to pick up the win and lead the Huskies past Seminole, 11-1.

Alex Wise, INF/OF/RHP, Mount Dora Christian

Junior pitched a no-hitter through five innings, striking out six, to power the Bulldogs past St. John Lutheran, 10-0.

Luis Sebastian Rodriguez, 2B/SS, Innovation

Sophomore went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI to power the Bulls past Cypress Creek, 12-0.

Colson May, P/OF, Lake Minneola

Senior went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and five RBI to guide the Hawks past Eustis, 16-6.

Tripp Rosenberger, P, Winter Springs

Struck out seven in six innings to pick up the win and power the Bears past Timber Creek, 3-2.

Wyatt Stokes, SS, Geneva School

Fantastic freshman went 4-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and one RBI to march the Knights past Circle Christian, 12-2.

Jadiel Perez, SS/INF, Harmony

Senior went 4-for-5 with three doubles, three runs scored and one RBI to steer the Longhorns past Melbourne Central Catholic, 13-4.

Reilley Oglageo, 1B/LHP, Deltona Trinity Christian

Senior fanned 12 batters in five innings to pick up the complete-game win in an 11-1 victory against The First Academy-Leesburg.

Ben Treadway, P, Real Life Christian

Fearless freshman struck out seven in six innings to pick up the win on the mound in a 9-6 victory against Wildwood.

Cole Udell, P, Lake Mary

Junior struck out 10 and walked just one in a 14-1 complete-game, five-inning win against New Smyrna Beach.

Jacob Ramos, OF/P, Kissimmee Osceola

Super sophomore struck out eight and allowed just one hit in a 12-0 complete-game, five-inning win, and had two hits and one RBI against Lake Nona.

Hunter Wieckowski, P, Timber Creek

Fanned nine batters and walked only one in 6 2/3 innings to pick up the win in a 4-1 victory against Viera.

Jayden Benfer, UTIL, Edgewater

Senior went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI to guide the Eagles past Innovation, 14-7.

Carlos Feliciano, C/P, Montverde Academy

Senior went 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBI to lead the Eagles past Windermere Prep, 18-1.

Liam Lee, UTIL, Foundation Academy

Stellar sophomore went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI to power the Lions past Ocoee, 15-2.

Tyler Spaid, RHP/INF, Apopka

Star senior struck out six in a five-inning, complete-game shutout and had a single and two RBI to lead the Blue Darters past Palm Harbor University 11-0.

Jack Irwin, P/OF/INF, Mount Dora High

Senior went 3-for-3 with a double, home run, four runs scored and three RBI to power the Hurricanes past Umatilla, 11-2.

Sean Gates, LHP, Melbourne

Junior struck out nine in a complete-game, two-hitter to lead the Bulldogs past IMG Royal, 12-2.

Jesse Decter, RHP/INF, Merritt Island

Junior struck out 10, walked only one and allowed just one hit in six innings to pick up the win and guide the Mustangs past Landon (Bethesda, Md.), 6-0.

Brock Lustic, SS/RHP, Eau Gallie

Star senior struck out nine and walked only one in pitching four shutout innings to pick up the win, and went 2-for-4 with a double, triple and one RBI to propel the Commodores past Regis (Stayton, Ore.), 10-0.

Zack Mannes, INF/P, Melbourne Central Catholic

Super sophomore pitched a three-hitter through five innings to pick up the win in a 14-2 victory against Space Coast.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962