Central Florida boys’ basketball players continue to light up the scoreboard in 2026.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 18 athletes for Central Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week for games played Jan. 5-10, 2026.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Dec. 29, 2025-Jan. 3, 2026: Winter Park PG/SG Will Ryan
RJ Ingram, PG/SG, Lake Highland Prep
Star senior erupted for 20 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double to march the Highlanders past Lake Howell, 67-55, in the Showdown In O-Town.
Jayden Strader, F, Orlando Christian Prep
The 6-foot-7 sophomore exploded for 19 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double and added three assists to lead the Warriors past Pine Ridge, 74-63, in the Showdown In O-Town.
Duke Carpenter, C, Geneva School
The 6-6 junior scored 25 points and hauled down 12 rebounds for a double-double to march the Knights past Lake Buena Vista, 72-55, in the Nathan Hayes Shootout at Mount Dora Christian.
Alexander Dipaulo, G/W, Central Florida Christian Academy
The 6-6 senior erupted for 19 points, five rebounds and six assists to guide the Eagles past Lecanto, 77-67.
Jeremiah Outler, G, Seabreeze
The 6-3 junior had 12 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double and added three assists and six steals to propel the Sandcrabs past Kissimmee Gateway, 67-44.
Ryan Rodriguez, SF, Kissimmee Osceola
Senior recorded 17 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals to lead the Kowboys past Eustis, 82-50.
DeAndre Curate, G, Mount Dora Christian
Superb senior continues to have a stellar season, recording 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists to power the Bulldogs past Tavares, 63-60.
Whitfield Bynoe, G, Oak Ridge
Junior scored 23 points to direct the Pioneers past Winter Park, 60-38, in the Metro Conference East Tournament championship game.
Brad Kazma, G/F, East River
Senior had 16 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and added two assists and two steals to guide the Falcons past Lake Nona, 57-49, in the Metro Conference East Tournament third-place game.
Moussa Diomande, C, Freedom (Orlando)
The 7-foot junior erupted for 27 points and 17 rebounds for a double-double to march the Patriots past University High (Orlando), 83-80, in the Metro Conference East Tournament seventh-place game.
Abimael Belleus, W/SG, Evans
Junior scored 14 points, including six in overtime, to lead the Trojans past Windermere High, 47-44, in the Metro Conference West Tournament championship game.
James Nowells, SG, Olympia
Star junior came up big again, scoring 28 points to march the Titans past Edgewater, 68-62, in the Metro Conference West Tournament third-place game.
Makauri Massey, PG, Boone
Senior recorded 19 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals to power the Braves past Innovation, 61-37, in a consolation game of the Metro Conference West Tournament.
Julian Soria, F, Liberty
The 6-8 senior erupted for 19 and 17 rebounds for a double-double and added two assists to lead the Chargers past Poinciana, 63-53, in The Battle of the Boulevard.
Oneal Delancy, G, Montverde Academy
Junior scored 14 points to guide the Eagles past The Villages Charter, 59-45, in a showdown between two of the best teams in Florida.
Kellan Cantrell, SG/G, Southeastern Prep Academy National
Junior pumped in 15 points on five 3-pointers, and added three rebounds to guide the Falcons past Potter’s House Academy (Orlando), 82-46.
Beegie Gordon, SG/PG, Mainland
Recorded 14 points, including two 3-pointers, and added two assists and three steals to guide the Buccaneers past Rickards, 52-42.
Caden Newton, PG/SG, Palm Bay
Senior erupted for 18 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals to lead the Pirates past New Smyrna Beach, 67-65, in overtime.
