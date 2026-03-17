Central Florida high school boys’ basketball teams pressed opponents to the limit in the final week of the 2025-26 season.

Two area teams finished as state runner-up, and three others advanced to the FHSAA state semifinals.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated seven athletes for Central Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week for FHSAA state semifinal/championship games and other contests played March 5-14, 2025.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.

Congratulations to the winner for games played Feb. 23-28, 2026: Winter Park SG/PG Will Ryan.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 22, PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:

Kadir Rackley, PG, Evans

Star senior pumped in 17 points, dished out three assists and made two steals to march the Trojans past Lake Howell, 63-51, in the Class 6A state semifinals.

Jakai Hardy, SG/PG, Evans

Super sophomore scored 17 points, including five 3-pointers, in a 67-51 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas in the Class 6A state championship game.

Whitfield Bynoe, PG/SG, Oak Ridge

Junior had 15 points, including three 3-pointers, and three assists in a 53-48 Class 7A state semifinal loss to Sarasota.

Cris De La Pina, G, Port Orange Atlantic

Star senior poured in 17 points and made three assists and three steals to propel the Sharks past Bishop Kenny, 64-47, in the Class 4A state semifinals.

Emmanuel Martin, F, Port Orange Atlantic

The 6-foot-7 junior scored 18 points and dished out two assists in an 85-62 loss to Suncoast in the Class 4A state championship game.

Alexander Dipaolo, G/W, Central Florida Christian Academy

The 6-6 senior had 16 points and five rebounds in a 76-60 loss to Sagemont Prep in the Class 1A state semifinals.

Dhani Miller, G, Montverde Academy

The 6-3 senior exploded for 25 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double in a 69-65 loss to CIA Bella Vista in the quarterfinal round of the 2026 Nike EYBL Scholastic postseason tournament.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962