Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Nov. 17, 2025

Central Florida high school football teams are off and running in the FHSAA state playoffs, as well as winning, thanks to a myriad of standout individual performances in the opening round last week.
We looked at schools in seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, and Indian River) and nominated 24 athletes for games played Nov. 13-14, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Nov. 4-8, 2025: Eau Gallie ATH Gabriel Player.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Nov. 23. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Chris McKenna, K, South Lake
Senior boomed field goals of 32, 42 and 44 yards – the last one late in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime – to lift the Eagles past Tampa Plant, 37-36, in three overtimes in a wild Class 6A, Region 2 quarterfinal game
Zion Matthews, QB, Dr. Phillips
Star senior rushed for a pair of touchdowns to help the Panthers stun previously unbeaten Jupiter, 24-21, in a Class 7A, Region 3 quarterfinal game.
Luke Ramsey, QB, Lake Nona
Senior ran for two TDs to power the Lions past St. Cloud, 29-0, in a Class 7A, Region 3 quarterfinal.
Marceles Carey, ATH, DeLand
Star senior turned in another superb performance, rushing four times for 164 yards and three TDs, catching two passes for 58 yards, and making four tackles and two interceptions, including a pick-6, to lead the unbeaten Bulldogs (11-0) past St. Johns Creekside, 70-21, in a Class 7A, Region 1 quarterfinal.
Noah Grubbs, QB, Lake Mary
Notre Dame commit completed 17 of 22 passes for 229 yards and six TDs to power the Rams past Hagerty 42-14, in a Class 7A, Region 1 quarterfinal.
Aaron Hardy, Jr., RB, Boone
Senior exploded for 197 yards rushing and two TDs on 26 carries and caught six passes for 53 yards to lead the Braves past Winter Park, 24-12, in a Class 7A, Region 1 quarterfinal game.
Saphir Miller, WR/CB, Edgewater
Senior intercepted two passes, including one for a pick-6, to help the Eagles soar past Lake Gibson 33-0, in a Class 5A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Blake McCullough, QB, Bishop Moore
Super sophomore completed 12 of 13 passes for 147 yards and five TDs and ran for 10 yards to propel the Hornets past Hernando, 61-6.
Trell Edwards, RB/SB, Spruce Creek
Senior rumbled 40 yards for a TD with less than 6 minutes left to guide the Hawks past Seminole, 23-20, in a nail-biting Class 7A, Region 1 quarterfinal.
J’Len Chaplin, QB, Seminole
Senior ran for two TDs and threw for another score in a close loss to Spruce Creek.
Jayden Ammons, RB/SB/WR, West Orange
Junior ran 20 times for 99 yards and two TDs to march the Warriors past Plant City, 45-30, in a Class 7A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Champ Monds, QB, Vero Beach
Sophomore sensation returned to the lineup after recovering from an injury to complete 21 of 25 passes for 277 yards and three TDs to lead the unbeaten Indians (11-0) past East Ridge, 57-10, in a Class 7A, Region 3 quarterfinal.
Duke Butler, ATH, Viera
Junior ran 11 times for 126 yards and two TDs to guide the Hawks past Riverview, 54-13, in a Class 6A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Amaree Rutland, QB, Kissimmee Osceola
Senior scored the game-winning TD on a 1-yard run with less than 1 minute to lift the Kowboys past Plant City Durant, 22-15, in a Class 6A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Braylyn Simmons, ATH, Mainland
Junior rushed for more than 130 yards and three TDs to power the Buccaneers past Middleburg, 34-13, in a Class 5A, Region 1 quarterfinal.
Rahmir Davis, ATH, Eau Gallie
Senior made 15 tackles, including nine solo, to propel the Commodores past Tavares, 26-0, in a Class 3A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Kevin Verpaele, QB, Merritt Island
Junior passed for three TDs to guide the Mustangs past Titusville, 41-13, in a Class 3A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Champ Smith, QB, Cocoa
Junior completed 20 of 30 passes for 287 yards and four TDs to power the Tigers past Newberry, 42-13, in a Class 2A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Jacory Mills, RB/LB, Melbourne Central Catholic
Freshman made 13 tackles, including seven solo, along with one sack, and returned an interception 38 yards for a TD to propel the Hustlers past Orlando Christian Prep, 21-4, in a Class 1A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Isaac Farling, ATH, Mount Dora Christian
Sophomore passed for 52 yards and rushed 18 times for 210 yards and four TDs to power the Bulldogs past Foundation Academy, 50-18, in the semifinals of the SSAA 11-man State Championships.
Kevin Ishmael III, WR/CB, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo)
Freshman caught five passes for 185 yards and three TDs in a 51-34 loss to Gainesville Oak Hall in the semifinals of the SSAA 3A Championships.
Dylan Colontrelle, QB, St. Edward’s
Sophomore completed 17 of 31 passes for 188 yards and three TDs and ran for 36 yards in a 24-21 loss to Tampa Cambridge Christian in the semifinals of the SSAA 3A Championships.
Koren Williams, MLB/TE, Windermere Prep
Sophomore made a whopping 15 tackles, including seven solo, to help the Lakers beat Spring Hill Bishop McLaughlin Catholic, 25-14, and win the SSAA 1A Championship.
Noah McMann, WR/DB, Real Life Christian Academy
Senior made an incredible 17 tackles to power the Raptors past Merritt Island Christian, 49-26, in the semifinals of the SSAA 8-man State Championships.
