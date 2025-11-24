Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Nov. 24, 2025
Central Florida high school football players last week put on some dazzling performances in FHSAA regional semifinal games and Sunshine State Athletic Association (SSAA) playoff contests.
We looked at schools in seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, and Indian River) and nominated 12 athletes for games played Nov. 21, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Federico Montalvo, K/P, Dr. Phillips
The junior kicked a 22-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Panthers past Fort Pierce Central, 22-21, in a Class 7A, Region 3 semifinal.
Marceles Carey, ATH, DeLand
Senior exploded for 194 yards rushing and five touchdowns on just seven carries, and caught two passes for 25 yards to power the Bulldogs past Boone, 65-17, in a Class 7A, Region 1 semifinal game.
Noah Grubbs, QB, Lake Mary
The Notre Dame commit completed 15 of 20 passes for 263 yards and three TDs and ran five times for two scores to power the Rams past Spruce Creek, 50-20, in a Class 7A, Region 1 semifinal game.
Tre Kelly, QB, South Lake
Talented junior completed 21 of 25 passes for 233 yards and two TDs and rushed eight times for 54 yards and another score to lead the Bulldogs past Kissimmee Osceola, 19-13, in a Class 6A, Region 2 semifinal game.
Michael McClenton, OLB, Edgewater
Appalachian State commit recorded a whopping 16 tackles, including two for loss, and three sacks to help the Eagles shut out Tampa Bay Tech, 21-0, in a Class 5A, Region 2 semifinal game.
Dereon Coleman, QB, Jones
Miami commit accounted for multiple TDs to power the Tigers past Ocala Vanguard, 29-18, in a Class 4A, Region 2 semifinal.
Amar’e Johnson, RB/OLB, Bishop Moore
Senior ran 32 times for 234 yards and two TDs and caught a 27-yard pass to propel the Hornets past Gainesville Eastside, 36-8, in a Class 3A, Region 2 semifinal game.
Captain Rolle, ATH, Eau Gallie
Fantastic freshman caught a 34-yard TD pass and recorded an interception to lead the Commodores past Merritt Island, 35-14, in a Class 3A, Region 2 semifinal game.
Tyion Jacobs, OLB/MLB, Cocoa
Senior made a whopping 19 tackles, including 18 solo, to power the Tigers past Clearwater Calvary Christian, 34-33, in a Class 2A, Region 2 semifinal.
Dennis King III, LB, Mainland
The senior intercepted a pass with less than 2 minutes left to secure the Buccaneers’ 36-31 victory against Lynn Haven Mosley in a Class 5A, Region 1 semifinal game.
Marcus Melbourne, WR/DB, Vero Beach
Junior caught four passes for 94 yards and two TDs and returned a punt for another score to lead the Indians past Lake Nona, 56-14, in a Class 7A, Region 3 semifinal.
Caleb Burden, RB, Real Life Christian Academy
Senior ran 15 times for 169 yards and four TDs to help the Raptors power past Bradenton Christian, 38-14, and win the SSAA 8-Man State Championship.
