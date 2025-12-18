Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? - Dec. 18, 2025
Central Florida girls’ basketball players are recording some big-time performances on the hardwood in December.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 12 athletes for games played Dec. 8-13, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 21. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Zaniyah Williams, G, Montverde Academy
The 5-foot-7 senior from Virginia poured in 20 points to lead the Eagles past Fort Erie International (Canada), 75-66.
Dakeria Brown, PG, Eustis
Senior had 20 points, five rebounds and four assists to power the Panthers past Ocala Vanguard, 58-53.
Anai Braxton, G, Foundation Academy
Eighth-grader poured in 19 points and grabbed three rebounds to help the Lions beat Lakeland Christian, 44-37.
Jules Anderson, SF, Lake Howell
Junior exploded for 32 points, six rebounds and six steals to guide the Silverhawks past Ocala West Port, 85-62.
Dakara Merthie, G/PG, Ocoee
Senior poured in 23 points, including four 3-pointers, and had four rebounds and two steals to march the Knights past Central Florida Christian Academy (Ocoee), 73-20.
Yada D’Amore, G, Kissimmee Gateway
Fantastic freshman had 19 points and 10 steals for a double-double and added six rebounds and six assists to power the Panthers past Poinciana, 78-22.
Yaneyla Pedraza, PG/SG, Colonial
Talented junior erupted for 31 points, two rebounds, two assists and five steals to lead the Grenadiers past Horizon, 62-56.
Emma Andrulounis, G/SG, Horizon
The junior had 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and four assists to guide the Hawks past Dr. Phillips, 70-35.
Brooklyn O’Gallagher, G, Hagerty
The junior poured in 32 points, including five 3-pointers, and added three assists and six steals to steer the Huskies past Lake Nona, 66-27.
Narelis De Alba, PG, Sanford Seminole
Senior had 25 points, including four 3-pointers, and added nine assists and eight steals to lead the Seminoles past Celebration, 64-31.
Erynn Moffett, G/F, West Shore
Junior recorded 13 points and 10 steals for a double-double and added five rebounds and four assists to lead the Wildcats past West Melbourne Calvary Chapel Academy, 63-25.
Demi Reck, G/SG, Viera
Super sophomore had 16 points, six rebounds and four steals to guide the Hawks past West Shore, 57-48.
