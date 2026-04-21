Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week? – April 21, 2026

Central Florida high school softball players are locked in for a great finish as the 2026 regular season winds to a close.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 30 athletes for Central Florida Softball Player of the Week for games played April 13-18, 2026.

Congratulations to the winner for games played April 6-11, 2026: Eau Gallie P/2B/1B Izzy Gambill.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, April 26, PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:

Kay’la Jones, SS/UTIL/C, Deltona Trinity Christian

Fantastic freshman went 3-for-5 with three doubles and five RBI to lead the Eagles past The First Academy-Leesburg, 21-1.

Katie Bayly, 2B/UTIL/P, Mount Dora Christian

Senior went 3-for-3 with a double, triple, home run and three RBI to power the Bulldogs past Orlando Christian Prep, 12-0.

Bidline Augusma, OF, Jones

Junior went 4-for-4 with a double, triple, home run and two RBI to lead the Tigers past University High (Orlando), 36-22.

Riley Winters, UTIL, Foundation Academy

Went 4-for-4 with a double, home run and two RBI to power the Lions past Lake Minneola, 9-8.

Lauren Compton, P, Lake Brantley

Senior struck out eight to march the Patriots past Harmony, 10-0.

Jadore Thompson, RHP/OF, Ocoee

Junior struck out 10 in five innings to lead the Knights past Edgewater, 15-0.

McKenna Hawley, P, Trinity Prep

Star senior fanned eight batters and walked none to pick up the complete-game shutout win, and rapped two hits in a 6-0 victory against Deltona Trinity Christian.

Sophia Weinrich, UTIL, Deltona

Junior smashed a double and two triples, scored two runs and drove in two more to guide the Wolves past Taylor, 9-3.

Jasmine Gonzalez, 1B/3B, Cypress Creek

Junior went 3-for-4 with two doubles, four runs scored and two RBI to power the Bears past Kissimmee Liberty, 16-3.

Reagan Wimberly, P, Dr. Phillips

Junior pitched a five-inning complete-game shutout, allowing just one hit and striking out three, and also went 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBI to lead the Panthes past Colonial, 14-0.

Isabella Espinal, UTIL, Celebration

Went 3-for-4 with a triple, home run, two runs scored and three RBI to guide the Storm past Legacy Charter, 11-3.

Katherine Sanchez, P, East River

Junior struck out 11 and allowed just one walk in picking up the complete-game win to guide the Falcons past Windermere Prep, 6-3.

Amaya Curry, UTIL, South Lake

Fantastic freshman smacked three hits, scored two runs and drove in three more to guide the Eagles past Tavares, 16-2.

Emma Vruels, P, Oviedo

Fearless freshman picked up the complete-game win, striking out six and allowing just one hit, to power the Lions past The Master’s Academy (Oviedo), 8-1.

Zulmarie Vega, OF/INF/P, Lake Buena Vista

Senior struck out 12 to pick up the five-inning complete-game win, and went 2-for-2 with a run scored and one RBI to propel the Vipers past Kissimmee Gateway, 14-4.

Dalilah Taylor, UTIL, Eustis

Junior went 3-for-3 with a double, triple, three runs scored and two RBI to power the Panthers past Mount Dora, 11-2.

Kayden Kerr, UTIL, Lake Howell

Fantastic freshman went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI to guide the Silverhawks past West Orange, 7-0.

Emily Martin, C/2B, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo)

Seventh-grader went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI to guide the Eagles past Orangewood Christian, 10-6.

Luna Espaillat-Meija, UTIL, Lake Nona

Fantastic freshman went 4-for-4 with four runs scored to power the Lions past Jones, 21-7.

Abbie Thomas, P/INF, Orlando Christian Prep

Eighth-grader struck out five in two innings to pick up the complete-game win, and had two hits, three runs scored and three RBI to march the Warriors past Kissimmee Gateway, 18-3.

Eliana Klein, UTIL, Real Life Christian

Went 4-for-4 with a double, two triples, two runs scored and three RBI to power the Raptors past Deltona Trinity Christian, 12-9.

Missy Odom, P/OF Montverde Academy

Star senior recorded a whopping 20 strikeouts and allowed just four hits to pick up the complete-game win, and went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI to guide the Eagles past Tampa Catholic, 3-1, in 10 innings.

Madison McCormick, P/1B, University High (Orange City)

Fearless freshman struck out 11 and allowed just one walk to pick up the complete-game win and march the Titans past Deltona, 3-1.

Dallas Esperas, INF/RHP, Geneva School

Eighth-grader struck out seven and allowed just one walk in the complete-game win, and ripped two hits and scored two runs to march the Knights past Mount Dora, 3-1, in eight innings.

Ensley Smid, OF/P, West Orange

Fantastic freshman went 3-for-3 with a home run and five RBI to lead the Warriors past Edgewater, 15-0.

Mattingly Klein, SS, Hagerty

Fantastic freshman went 3-for-4 with two doubles, home run and two RBI to power the Huskies past Oviedo, 8-3.

Abigail Latulippe, 3B/UTIL, Eau Gallie

Junior went 3-for-5 with a double, home run, two runs scored and two RBI to steer the Commodores past Harmony 12-5.

Addison Balavender, P, Melbourne

Fantastic freshman pitched a two-hit, complete-game shutout, striking out 10, to power the Bulldogs past Lake Mary 5-0.

Shea Young, P/OF, Viera

Fearless freshman struck out 13 and allowed just two hits to pick up the complete-game win and guide the Hawks past Rockledge, 8-0.

Hailie Moxley, INF/RHP/OF, Astronaut

Super sophomore went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI, and struck out 12 and allowed just three hits to pick up the complete-game win in a 21-3 victory against crosstown rival Titusville.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962