Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week? – March 31, 2026

Central Florida high school softball players continue to tear it up on the diamond in 2026.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 26 athletes for Central Florida Softball Player of the Week for games played March 23-28, 2026.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.

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Congratulations to the winner for games played March 23-28, 2026: Eau Gallie P Jordan Stout.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, April 5, PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:

Trista Fitzpatrick, 3B/1B, Ocoee

Senior went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI to march the Knights past Olympia, 7-6.

Cheyanne Gosselin, P, University High (Orange City)

Junior fanned six batters to pick up the 8-2 complete-game win against OIympia.

Emmi Bowman, CF/C, Mount Dora Christian

Senior went 4-for-4 with a double, four runs scored and two RBI to power the Bulldogs past Orangewood Christian, 17-1.

Kay’la Jones, SS/UTIL/C, Deltona Trinity Christian

Fantastic freshman went 4-for-5 to lead the Eagles past Lake Highland Prep, 16-3.

Alana Pagan-Luu, INF/RHP, Geneva School

Elite eighth-grader struck out 10 and walked only one in a complete-game shutout to march the Knights past Trinity Prep, 7-0.

Simmone Hymiller, P/1B, East Ridge

Junior fanned six batters and walked only one in a complete-game 6-0 win against West Orange.

Aylinn Thomas, UTIL, Umatilla

Fantastic freshman went 3-for-5 with a double, home run, five runs scored and three RBI to power the Bulldogs past Tavares, 22-8, in a Lake County game.

Katherine Sanchez, P, East River

Junior struck out 12 in five innings to pick up the win and guide the Falcons past Innovation, 7-2.

Mallory Carroll, P/1B/OF, Cypress Creek

Fantastic freshman struck out seven to pick up the five-inning, complete-game win and had two doubles, a triple, three runs and three RBI to power the Bears past Wekiva, 13-3.

Allison Smith, P, Freedom (Orlando)

Talented junior fanned a whopping 17 batters and allowed just one hit to pick up the complete-game 8-3 win, and went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI against Celebration.

Campbell Walker, UTIL, Lake Nona

Super sophomore went 4-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and four RBI to power the Lions past Colonial, 16-6.

Tinsley Fisher, P, Foundation Academy

Struck out eight in a complete-game shutout to lead the Lions past Horizon, 3-0.

Nevaeh Hawkins, UTIL, Poinciana

Went 4-for-5 with three doubles and four RBI to guide the Eagles past Lake Buena Vista, 18-12.

Christina Brisson, P, Winter Springs

Junior struck out five and walked just one in a 3-0 complete-game shutout of University High (Orange City).

Elizabeth Aguilar, UTIL, Olympia

Senior went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, three runs scored and three RBI to march the Titans past Lake Highland Prep, 15-0.

Amiyah Jones, UTIL, Deltona High

Senior went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBI to power the Wolves past New Smyrna Beach, 11-1.

Abbie Thomas, P/INF, Orlando Christian Prep

Elite eighth-grader struck out a whopping 16 batters in five innings for the complete-game win and had two hits and two RBI to march the Warriors past Wekiva, 15-1.

Briana Lohr, UTIL, Dr. Phillips

Senior went 4-for-4 with a double, two triples, three runs scored and three RBI to power the Panthers past Lake Nona, 13-3.

Keira Bullion, 3B/C/1B, Lake Buena Vista

Fantastic freshman went 3-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and one RBI to lead the Vipers past Liberty, 17-2.

Ariana Rosado, UTIL, Celebration

Went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and five RBI to help the Storm beat Lake Buena Vista, 23-12.

Ashlyn Ruscitti, UTIL, Lake Howell

Sophomore went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI to guide the SilverHawks past Windermere, 14-4.

Alaina Surber, RHP/UTIL, The First Academy (Orlando)

Junior struck out 12 and gave up just one hit in a 6-0 complete-game shutout of Foundation Academy.

Ava Solberg, INF, Boone

Junior went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and six RBI to guide the Braves past West Orange, 14-1.

Alina Gallaher, 2B/OF, Hagerty

Talented junior went 3-for-4 with a triple, home run and six RBI to power the Huskies past Lyman, 15-0.

Addison Felblinger, P/1B/OF, St. Cloud

Senior fanned seven batters in a three-hit, complete-game shutout to lead the Bulldogs past Centennial, 3-0.

Reese Cianciarulo, P/SS/OF, Spruce Creek

Junior struck out four and allowed only three hits in a complete-game shutout, and had a double, one run scored and two RBI to guide the Hawks past East Lake, 15-0, in three innings.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962





