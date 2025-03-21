Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Florida high school basketball Class 7A player of the year?
The Florida high school basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the player of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 student-athletes who they think will be the player of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on Thursday, March 27 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time; Here are the nominees for the Class 6A boys basketball player of the year.
Cameron Boozer, Columbus, Forward (Senior)
The No. 2 ranked player in the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports is coming off his fourth consecutive state title. Boozer is averaging 22.6 points and 12.0 rebounds per game for the Explorers where they'll be the No. 1 seed in next month's Chipotle Nationals.
Cayden Boozer, Columbus, Guard (Senior)
The No. 4 ranked player in the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports just like his twin brother, Cameron are coming off their fourth consecutive state title. The Explorers will look to win their first national championship in next month's Chipotle Nationals.
Johnny Lackaff, Sarasota, Guard (Sophomore)
The 6'2 sophomore guard averaged 21.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game this season for the Sailors. Lackaff was a key focal point where the Sailors ended a 56-year drought without a Final Four appearance this season.
Jeremy Felix, Centennial (Port St. Lucie), Guard (Senior)
The 6'0 senior guard is coming off a season where he averaged a career-high in scoring increasing his points per game average from 8.8 as a junior to 21.8 this year.
Jamier Jones, Oak Ridge, Forward (Senior)
The Providence signee averaged 20.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game this season for the Pioneers. Oak Ridge came up just short of reaching the Final Four for the second consecutive season losing in the 7A Region 2 Final to Windermere.
Jalen Reece, Oak Ridge, Guard (Senior)
The LSU signee averaged 22.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 3.8 steals per game for the Pioneers this season.
Asa Kohn, Hagerty, Forward (Junior)
The 6'4 junior forward averaged 19.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game for the Huskies this season.
TJ Drain, Windermere, Forward (Senior)
The 6'7 "senior forward and Liberty University signee is coming off his best season yet, during which he averaged a double-double (18.8 points and 10.0 rebounds) per game. Drain helped lead the Wolverines to their first-ever state championship game appearance.
Christian Maxon, Fort Pierce Central, Guard (Senior)
The 6'2 senior guard and Lynn University signee averaged 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game this season for the Cobras. Maxon shot 56 percent from the field and 50 percent from the three-point line this season as well.
Nolan Nelson, Creekside, Forward (Sophomore)
The 6'7 two-sport athlete is not just a standout on the football field but has also shined on the hardwood as well. Nelson averaged a double-double this season for the Knights averaging 15.0 points and 11.4 rebounds per game this season. Nelson recorded 15 double-doubles in 26 games played for the Knights this season.
