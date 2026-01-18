California CIF Southern Section Boys Basketball Top 25 rankings, Jan. 18
There were a few headlines from this past week's action, highlighted by Santa Margarita edging JSerra byway of Rodney Westmoreland's wild buzzer beater.
No. 1 Sierra Canyon defeated Columbus (FL) for the second time this season at the Hoophall Classic on Saturday, 75-58. Brandon McCoy was named MVP after 24 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Inglewood's Jason Crowe Jr. set the single-game scoring record at the Hoophall Classic with 48 points in a win over Notre Dame (CT) Saturday night. The previous mark was 40 set by Jayson Tatum in 2016 and Jalil Bethea in 2024.
The CIF Southern Section released the power/computer rankings on Dec. 30, which will be used to format the postseason in February. The newest edition of those updated rankings will be published every Tuesday afternoon for the rest of the season. Here's the latest version of the computer rankings, CLICK HERE.
Here are the latest Top 25 expert rankings as of January 18, 2025:
1. SIERRA CANYON (18-1)
Sierra Canyon impressed at the Hoophall Classic with a lopsided win over Columbus (FL). Brandon McCoy and Maxi Adams bolstered their chances to be McDonald All-Americans.
2. REDONDO UNION (20-3)
The Sea Hawks are rolling. Their latest 82-53 win over JSerra was impressive.
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (15-5)
Bosco is traveling the country and winning a games at the Bass Pro and has a game with Columbus (FL) on Monday at the Hoophall Classic.
4. SANTA MARGARITA (21-3)
Eagles avoid going 0-2 in the Trinity League thanks to a buzzer beater in their win over JSerra.
5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (21-2)
Wolverines have a big game against Sierra Canyon this week.
6. NOTRE DAME/SHERMAN OAKS (15-6)
NaVarro Bowman is playing like a 5-star-caliber player.
7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (20-5)
Huskies get another quality win under their belt with a 66-60 win over Rolling Hills Prep.
8. LA MIRADA (17-6)
Nice win over Francis Parker of San Diego in the Rancho Christian Showcase. Gene Roebuck is averaging 23 points per game.
9. ST. FRANCIS (18-5)
Golden Knights fall to Notre Dame and Los Alamitos, but were without 7-4 Cherif Millogo in loss to Los Al.
10. DAMIEN (21-4)
Spartans are among one of the top teams in the CIF Southern Sections nobody is really talking about ... just how coach Mike LeDuc likes it.
11. ROLLING HILLS PREP (18-6)
Harvey Kitani's team is right on the fringe of the Open Division, pending on how many teams are taken.
12. ETIWANDA (21-2)
Eagles are licking their chops for another chance at Damien.
13. CREAN LUTHERAN (17-6)
The Saints are an Open Division-quality team when firing on all cylinders.
14. CRESPI (15-8)
Celts are 3-3 in 2026 and 2-2 in Mission League play with Notre Dame and Sierra Canyon still on the slate.
15. JSERRA (14-10)
Not sure a program has played better teams since the turn of the year. Lions have played Harvard-Westlake, St. Pius, Santa Margarita and Redondo Union.
16. CROSSROADS (12-9)
Important win over Windward on Thursday shows the Roadrunners are capable of making noise in the Division 1 playoffs.
17. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (20-2)
Doug Mitchell has another good team that will likely contend for a D1 CIF title in Februrary.
18. INGLEWOOD (20-5)
Impressive win at the Hoophall Classic. David Conerly scored game-winning basket with 6.3 seconds to beat Notre Dame (CT).
19. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (17-5)
Crusaders are unbeaten in the Olympic League.
20. BRENTWOOD (20-2)
Eagles can jump up in the rankings ... big games against St. Francis, Crossroads and Windward coming up.
21. WINDWARD (16-8)
Wildcats are 2-2 in the Gold Coast League. Got a quality 73-71 win over Roosevelt Saturday.
22. ARCADIA (18-4)
Apaches are 8-0 in the Pacific League.
23. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY (11-6)
SGA can help their Open Division quest if it wins the rest of its games.
24 . CORONA DEL MAR (21-1)
Sea Kings are playing themselves into a predicament when looking at the computer rankings,
25. ORANGE LUTHERAN (15-6)
Lancers beat Servite this past week on the road 84-73.
PREVIOUS RANKINGS
- PRESEASON RANKINGS
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, NOV. 23
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, NOV. 30
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, DEC. 7
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, DEC. 15
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, DEC. 22
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, DEC. 31
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, JAN. 4
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, JAN. 11
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: