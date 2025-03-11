High School

Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Florida high school boys basketball Class 1A Player of the Year?

The 2024-2025 Florida High School Basketball season has officially concluded and High School on SI will be nominating 10 athletes from each classification as to who the fans think will be the player of the year.

Ross Van De Griek

Victory Christian (1) Jozia Scott goes up for the shot over North Tampa Christian (14) Toni Bryant during the FHSAA 1A state semi final game at the RP Funding Center Tuesday February 25, 2025 in Lakeland Fl. Victory won 65-63 in 4 overtime periods. Ernst Peters/The Ledger
Victory Christian (1) Jozia Scott goes up for the shot over North Tampa Christian (14) Toni Bryant during the FHSAA 1A state semi final game at the RP Funding Center Tuesday February 25, 2025 in Lakeland Fl. Victory won 65-63 in 4 overtime periods. Ernst Peters/The Ledger / Ernst Peters/The Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida high school basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the player of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 student-athletes who they think will be the player of the year in their respective classifications.

Voting will end on Sunday, March 16 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time; Here are the nominees for the Class 1A boys basketball player of the year.

Matthew Able, Sagemont, Guard (Senior)

Able averaged 20.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.1 steals per game leading the Lions to their third consecutive state title.

Toni Bryant, North Tampa Christian Academy, Forward (Junior)

Bryant averaged 21.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.5 blocks, 2.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game for the Titans. He led North Tampa Christian to their first Final Four appearance in school history before losing a four-overtime thriller in the semifinals to Victory Christian.

Camden Cooper, St. John's Country Day, Guard (Freshman)

Cooper averaged 18.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 steals, and 2.2 assists per game for the Spartans this season.

Kevin Thomas, Sagemont, Forward (Junior)

The 6-8 junior small forward is coming off career highs in points, rebounds, and steals per game this season. Thomas helped lead the Lions to their third consecutive state title over Victory Christian Academy last month.

Quinton Wilson, Victory Christian Academy, Guard (Freshman)

Wilson averaged 21.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game leading the Storm to their first Final Four appearance in school history, before losing in the State Championship game to Sagemont.

Mario Forbes, St. John Paul II (Tallahassee), Forward (Senior)

Forbes averaged 18.9 points and 16.5 rebounds per game for the Panthers this season where they reached the regional semifinals before losing to Eagle's View Academy.

Landen Harwood, Lake Worth Christian, Guard (Senior)

Harwood averaged 27.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 3.2 steals per game this season where they reached the regional quarterfinals before losing to Atlantic Christian.

Jed Dickens, North Florida Christian, Center (Senior)

Dickens averaged 11.0 points and 8.8 rebounds per game this season for the Eagles.

Asa Rogosich, Southwest Florida Christian, Guard (Senior)

Rogosich averaged a state-best 37.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 3.7 steals per game this season.

Julian DeClou, Central Florida Christian Academy, Guard (Junior)

DeClou averaged 15.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game this season for the Eagles where they reached the regional final before losing to North Tampa Christian.

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida