Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Florida high school boys basketball Class 1A Player of the Year?
The Florida high school basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the player of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 student-athletes who they think will be the player of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on Sunday, March 16 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time; Here are the nominees for the Class 1A boys basketball player of the year.
Matthew Able, Sagemont, Guard (Senior)
Able averaged 20.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.1 steals per game leading the Lions to their third consecutive state title.
Toni Bryant, North Tampa Christian Academy, Forward (Junior)
Bryant averaged 21.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.5 blocks, 2.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game for the Titans. He led North Tampa Christian to their first Final Four appearance in school history before losing a four-overtime thriller in the semifinals to Victory Christian.
Camden Cooper, St. John's Country Day, Guard (Freshman)
Cooper averaged 18.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 steals, and 2.2 assists per game for the Spartans this season.
Kevin Thomas, Sagemont, Forward (Junior)
The 6-8 junior small forward is coming off career highs in points, rebounds, and steals per game this season. Thomas helped lead the Lions to their third consecutive state title over Victory Christian Academy last month.
Quinton Wilson, Victory Christian Academy, Guard (Freshman)
Wilson averaged 21.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game leading the Storm to their first Final Four appearance in school history, before losing in the State Championship game to Sagemont.
Mario Forbes, St. John Paul II (Tallahassee), Forward (Senior)
Forbes averaged 18.9 points and 16.5 rebounds per game for the Panthers this season where they reached the regional semifinals before losing to Eagle's View Academy.
Landen Harwood, Lake Worth Christian, Guard (Senior)
Harwood averaged 27.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 3.2 steals per game this season where they reached the regional quarterfinals before losing to Atlantic Christian.
Jed Dickens, North Florida Christian, Center (Senior)
Dickens averaged 11.0 points and 8.8 rebounds per game this season for the Eagles.
Asa Rogosich, Southwest Florida Christian, Guard (Senior)
Rogosich averaged a state-best 37.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 3.7 steals per game this season.
Julian DeClou, Central Florida Christian Academy, Guard (Junior)
DeClou averaged 15.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game this season for the Eagles where they reached the regional final before losing to North Tampa Christian.