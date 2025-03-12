Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Florida high school boys basketball Class 2A player of the year?
The Florida high school basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the player of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 student-athletes who they think will be the player of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on Monday, March 17 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time; Here are the nominees for the Class 2A boys basketball player of the year.
Alexander Lloyd, Westminster Academy, Guard (Senior)
The University of Florida signee averaged 27.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game this season.
Jasen Lopez, Chaminade-Madonna, Guard (Junior)
Lopez averaged 25.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.1 steals, and 2.2 assists per game for the Lions this season.
Nick Bearden, Shorecrest Prep, Guard (Senior)
The 6-3 senior guard averaged 24.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game for the Chargers this season.
Tate Darner, Santa Fe Catholic, Guard (Senior)
The Chattanooga signee finished the season averaging 23.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game for the Hawks where they reached the State Championship game for the first time since 1964.
Josiah Brooks, Hialeah Educational Academy, Guard (8th Grade)
Brooks averaged 17.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this season. He is already receiving offers from FIU and Florida State.
Josh Pitts, Master's Academy (Oviedo), Guard (Senior)
Pitts averaged 15.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for the Eagles this season where they reached the Regional Finals.
Alex Constanza, Westminster Academy, Guard (Junior)
The 6-9 junior shooting guard averaged 29.4 points and 10.9 rebounds per game for the Lions this season.
Chaim Galbut, Miami Country Day, Forward (Senior)
Galbut averaged 16.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game this season for the Spartans.
Mason Fuentes, Riviera Prep, Guard (Junior)
Fuentes averaged a career-high in scoring where he averaged 12.4 points and 6.3 assists per game for the Bulldogs this season.
Toby Lane, Santa Fe Catholic, Guard (Junior)
The 5-10 junior guard helped lead the Hawks to their first Final Four appearance in 54 years; Lane averaged 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game this season.