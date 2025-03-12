High School

Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Florida high school boys basketball Class 2A player of the year?

The 2024-2025 Florida High School Basketball season has officially concluded and High School on SI will be nominating 10 athletes from each classification as to who the fans think will be the player of the year.

Ross Van De Griek

Riviera Preps #2 Mason Fuentes shoots drawing a foul from Hawks #3 Cyrus Nofallah during the second half, Riviera Prep defeated Santa Fe Catholic 66 -54 to win the FHSAA 2A State Boys basketball Championship game at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland Fl. February 28th 2025. Photos special to the Ledger / Calvin Knight
Riviera Preps #2 Mason Fuentes shoots drawing a foul from Hawks #3 Cyrus Nofallah during the second half, Riviera Prep defeated Santa Fe Catholic 66 -54 to win the FHSAA 2A State Boys basketball Championship game at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland Fl. February 28th 2025. Photos special to the Ledger / Calvin Knight / Calvin Knight / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida high school basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the player of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 student-athletes who they think will be the player of the year in their respective classifications.

Voting will end on Monday, March 17 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time; Here are the nominees for the Class 2A boys basketball player of the year.

Alexander Lloyd, Westminster Academy, Guard (Senior)

The University of Florida signee averaged 27.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game this season.

Jasen Lopez, Chaminade-Madonna, Guard (Junior)

Lopez averaged 25.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.1 steals, and 2.2 assists per game for the Lions this season.

Nick Bearden, Shorecrest Prep, Guard (Senior)

The 6-3 senior guard averaged 24.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game for the Chargers this season.

Tate Darner, Santa Fe Catholic, Guard (Senior)

The Chattanooga signee finished the season averaging 23.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game for the Hawks where they reached the State Championship game for the first time since 1964.

Josiah Brooks, Hialeah Educational Academy, Guard (8th Grade)

Brooks averaged 17.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this season. He is already receiving offers from FIU and Florida State.

Josh Pitts, Master's Academy (Oviedo), Guard (Senior)

Pitts averaged 15.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for the Eagles this season where they reached the Regional Finals.

Alex Constanza, Westminster Academy, Guard (Junior)

The 6-9 junior shooting guard averaged 29.4 points and 10.9 rebounds per game for the Lions this season.

Chaim Galbut, Miami Country Day, Forward (Senior)

Galbut averaged 16.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game this season for the Spartans.

Mason Fuentes, Riviera Prep, Guard (Junior)

Fuentes averaged a career-high in scoring where he averaged 12.4 points and 6.3 assists per game for the Bulldogs this season.

Toby Lane, Santa Fe Catholic, Guard (Junior)

The 5-10 junior guard helped lead the Hawks to their first Final Four appearance in 54 years; Lane averaged 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game this season.

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida