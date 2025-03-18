High School

Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Florida High School Boys Basketball Class 4A Coach of the Year?

Ross Van De Griek

Barron Collier head coach David Watts yells to players during the first game of the Kelleher Law Holiday Hoopfest between Barron Collier High School and Lehigh Senior High School held at Golden Gate High School on Monday, December 28, 2020. Lehigh beat Barron Collier 58-49. Ndn 1228 Ad Holiday Hoopfest 008
Barron Collier head coach David Watts yells to players during the first game of the Kelleher Law Holiday Hoopfest between Barron Collier High School and Lehigh Senior High School held at Golden Gate High School on Monday, December 28, 2020. Lehigh beat Barron Collier 58-49. Ndn 1228 Ad Holiday Hoopfest 008 / Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY - FLORIDA NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Florida high school basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the player of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 coaches who they think will be the player of the year in their respective classifications.

Voting will end on March 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees for the Class 4A boys basketball coach of the year.

Melvin Randall, Miami Northwestern

Randall led the Bulls to a 23-4 record this season and reached the regional semifinals before losing to St. Brendan.

Charles Showers, Ribault

Showers led the Trojans to a 21-9 record this season and reached the Final Four for the second time in the last three seasons. The Trojans' had their season come to an end in the State Semifinals in the hands of the 4A champion Stranahan Dragons.

Wesley Green, Eustis

Green led the Panthers to their first Final Four appearance since 2008. The Panthers finished the 2024-2025 season with a 21-9 record before losing to Gibbs in the semifinals.

Kotkenya Collins, Miami Central

Collins led the Rockets to a 17-9 record this season and reached the regional semifinals before losing to Stranahan.

Edward Schuler, Stranahan

Schuler led the Dragons to a 25-7 record this season and winning the Class 4A Championship in a thrilling 63-62 win over Gibbs. The Dragons erased a 6-point deficit in the final 20 seconds to win the first state championship since 2022.

Larry Murphy, Gibbs

Murphy led the Gladiators to the final four for the second conseuctive season and just missed out on their second state title in as many years.

Jordan Gaskins, Godby

Gaskins led the Cougars to a 18-7 record this season and reached the regional semifinals before losing to Rickards.

Eli Bryant, Rickards

Bryant just finished his 20th season at Rickards High School in Tallahassee, leading the Raiders to a regional berth for the 12th consecutive year. The Raiders just missed out on their first Final Four appearance since winning the Class 5A title in 2020.

David Watts, Barron Collier

Watts led the Cougars to a 21-7 record this season and reached the regional quarterfinals before coming up just short against eventual Class 4A champion Stranahan.

Jerry Buckley, Bishop Kenny

Buckley led the Crusaders to a 18-11 record this season and reached the regional semifinals before falling to 4A semifinalist Ribault.

