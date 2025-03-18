Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Florida High School Boys Basketball Class 4A Coach of the Year?
The Florida high school basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the player of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 coaches who they think will be the player of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on March 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees for the Class 4A boys basketball coach of the year.
Melvin Randall, Miami Northwestern
Randall led the Bulls to a 23-4 record this season and reached the regional semifinals before losing to St. Brendan.
Charles Showers, Ribault
Showers led the Trojans to a 21-9 record this season and reached the Final Four for the second time in the last three seasons. The Trojans' had their season come to an end in the State Semifinals in the hands of the 4A champion Stranahan Dragons.
Wesley Green, Eustis
Green led the Panthers to their first Final Four appearance since 2008. The Panthers finished the 2024-2025 season with a 21-9 record before losing to Gibbs in the semifinals.
Kotkenya Collins, Miami Central
Collins led the Rockets to a 17-9 record this season and reached the regional semifinals before losing to Stranahan.
Edward Schuler, Stranahan
Schuler led the Dragons to a 25-7 record this season and winning the Class 4A Championship in a thrilling 63-62 win over Gibbs. The Dragons erased a 6-point deficit in the final 20 seconds to win the first state championship since 2022.
Larry Murphy, Gibbs
Murphy led the Gladiators to the final four for the second conseuctive season and just missed out on their second state title in as many years.
Jordan Gaskins, Godby
Gaskins led the Cougars to a 18-7 record this season and reached the regional semifinals before losing to Rickards.
Eli Bryant, Rickards
Bryant just finished his 20th season at Rickards High School in Tallahassee, leading the Raiders to a regional berth for the 12th consecutive year. The Raiders just missed out on their first Final Four appearance since winning the Class 5A title in 2020.
David Watts, Barron Collier
Watts led the Cougars to a 21-7 record this season and reached the regional quarterfinals before coming up just short against eventual Class 4A champion Stranahan.
Jerry Buckley, Bishop Kenny
Buckley led the Crusaders to a 18-11 record this season and reached the regional semifinals before falling to 4A semifinalist Ribault.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App