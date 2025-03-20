Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Florida high school boys basketball Class 6A Coach of the Year?
The Florida high school basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the player of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 coaches who they think will be the player of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on Tuesday, March 25 at 11:59 p.m. ET; Here are the nominees for the Class 6A boys basketball coach of the year.
Julius Sandi, St. Thomas Aquinas
Sandi led the Raiders to their second state title in school history and first since 2001.
Jon Mason, Edgewater
Mason led the Eagles to the regional final before losing in a five-overtime thriller to Evans. Edgewater finished the 2024-2025 season with a 20-9 record.
Will Wilson, Tocoi Creek
Wilson led the Toros to their first-ever Final Four appearance in school history hanging in with Orlando Evans in the semifinal for roughly 3 1/2 quarters. The Toros finished the 2024-2025 season with a 27-4 record which marked the most wins in program history.
Michael Sutton, Lake Howell
Sutton led the Silverhawks to a 23-7 record this season and reached the regional final before losing to Tocoi Creek.
Mike Williams, Charlotte (Punta Gorda)
Williams led the Tarpons to a 22-7 record this season and reached the Final Four for the second consecutive season.
Logan Keith, Viera
The Hawks set a program record with 22 wins and they captured their first-ever Cape Coast Conference Championship and won the 6A-6 District Championship. Keith also led the Hawks to their most wins in a single-season in school history this season.
Ian Young, Oviedo
Playing one of the most challenging schedules in the Central Florida area, Young led the Lions to a 16-12 record this season.
Joey Nieves, Milton
Nieves led the Panthers to their second consecutive district championship as well as their second straight 20-win season.
Lonza Morgan, Evans (Orlando)
Morgan led the Trojans to their first state championship game appearance since 2014, where they lost to St. Thomas Aquinas.
Mike Hoffmann, Forest (Ocala)
The fourth-year head coach led the Wildcats to their first 20-plus win season since 2012 and reached the regional semifinals before losing to Lake Howell.
