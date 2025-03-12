Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Florida high school girls basketball Class 2A Coach of the year?

High School

The 2024-2025 Florida High School Girls Basketball season has officially concluded and High School on SI will be nominating 10 coaches from each classification as to who the fans think will be the player of the year.

Providence girls basketball coach Gigi Bistrow and her team celebrate her 500th career victory after an FHSAA Region 1-3A girls basketball quarterfinal on February 10, 2022. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union] / Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Florida high school girls' basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the coach of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 coaches who they think will be the coach of the year in their respective classifications.

Voting will end on Monday, March 17 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time; Here are the nominees for the Class 2A girls' basketball coach of the year.

Ochiel Swaby, Miami Country Day

Swaby led the Spartans to their 10th state title in school history. Miami Country Day finished the 2024-2025 season with a 20-11 record and defeated Providence in the 2A title game.

Gigi Bistrow, Providence School (Jacksonville)

Bistrow led the Stallions to a 24-7 record this season, reaching the Class 2A title game before losing to Miami Country Day.

Ehren Wallhoff, Westminster Academy

Wallhoff led the Lady Lions to a 22-8 record this season and reached the regional finals before losing to Miami Country Day.

Kevin Hall, The First Academy (Orlando)

Hall led the Royals to a 23-5 record this season and reached the regional semifinals before losing to San Jose Prep.

Dwayne Donnell, Evangelical Christian

Donnell led the Sentinels to the Final Four for the third consecutive season.

Adam Boomhower, Trinity Catholic

Boomhower led the Celtics to a 18-10 record this season and reached the regional semifinals before losing to Providence.

Will Gibson, Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy

Gibson led the Lady Tigers to their first Final Four appearance in school history. Gibson led the Lady Tigers to a 22-7 record this season.

Emily Lines, First Baptist Academy (Naples)

In just her third season with the Lions, Lines led the program to their first 20-win season since 2018.

Camary Williams, Canterbury (Fort Myers)

Williams led the Cougars to a 14-10 record this season.

Joe Cooper, Bell Creek Academy

Cooper led the Lady Panthers to a 18-11 record this season and reached the regional semifinals before losing to Evangelical Christian.

