Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Florida high school girls basketball Class 3A Coach of the Year?
The Florida high school girls' basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the coach of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 coaches who they think will be the coach of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on Wednesday, March 19 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time; Here are the nominees for the Class 3A girls' basketball coach of the year.
Marlon Williams, Cardinal Mooney
Williams led the Cougars to a 24-9 record this season and won their first-ever state title in program history.
Kelly Stevenson, Bolles
Stevenson led the Lady Bulldogs to a 25-6 record this season as well as reaching the State Championship game for the first time in program history.
Darren Evans, Windermere Prep
Evans led the Lakers to a 21-8 record this season and reached the regional finals before losing to Class 3A state champion Cardinal Mooney.
Chris Race, King's Academy
Race led the Lions to a 20-8 record this season and reached the regional finals before losing to Class 3A semifinalist Somerset Academy Canyons.
Krystal Cabrera, Sports Leadership and Management (Miami)
Cabrera led SLAM Miami to the state semifinals before losing to Cardinal Mooney.
Al Honor, Lake Highland Prep
Honor, A seven-time state champion with the Highlanders led this year's program to the regional semifinals.
Alissa Schenk, Bishop Verot
The third-year coach led the Lady Vikings to their second consecutive 20-win season and reached the regional semifinals before losing to Somerset Academy Canyons.
Allee Coble, South Walton
The second-year head coach led the Seahawks to their second playoff appearance under Coble. The Seahawks return their leading scorer and rebounder in 5'8 junior guard Kinsey Deane.
Anthony McCutcheon, Somerset Academy Canyons
McCutcheon led the Lady Cougars to their first-ever Final Four appearance.
Trent Toler, Calvary Christian (Clearwater)
Toler led the Lady Warriors to their most wins (19) since 2016. The Lady Warriors reached the regional quarterfinals before their season came to an end against Windermere Prep. The Lady Warriors will retain their leading scorer in 5'11 sophomore guard Ellie Bross who averaged 22.9 points per game this season.
