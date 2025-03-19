Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Florida high school girls basketball Class 4A Coach of the Year?
The Florida high school girls' basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the coach of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 coaches who they think will be the coach of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on Tuesday, March 25 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time; Here are the nominees for the Class 4A girls' basketball coach of the year.
EJ Murray, Palm Bay
Murray led the Pirates to a 25-7 record this season and won their first-ever state title in program history.
Greg Farias, American Heritage Plantation
Farias led the Lady Patriots to a 21-9 record this season and reached the Class 4A championship game before losing to Palm Bay.
Will Mayer, Bishop Kenny
Mayer led the Lady Crusaders to a 25-5 record this season and reached the regional finals before falling to Class 4A semifinalist Rickards.
Chariya Davis, Rickards (Tallahassee)
Davis led the Lady Raiders to their first Final Four appearance since 2013 before losing to Class 4A runner-up American Heritage Plantation.
Mercedez Clayborne, Fort Walton Beach
Clayborne led the Lady Vikings to a 17-9 record this season reaching the regional semifinals, before their season came to an end against regional finalist Bishop Kenny.
Vicki Thomas-Ambrose, Aubrey Rogers
In just their second-year as a program, Ambrose led the Lady Patriots to a 21-7 record while carrying just three seniors on this year's roster.
Rickey Claitt, Bishop Moore
The Hornets played one of the toughest schedules in the state of Florida, so don't take their 13-14 record for the season for granted. The Lady Hornets return their leading scorer in 5'7 combo guard Jaiden Peterson.
Dorian Stevens, Ribault
Stevens led the Trojans to a 19-9 record this season where they reached the regional semifinals before losing to Rickards.
Chelsea Johnson Muir, Godby (Tallahassee)
Johnson-Muir led the Lady Cougars to a 16-7 record this season.
Ty Bryant, Booker (Sarasota)
Bryant led the Tornadoes to their third Final Four appearance in the last four seasons. He also led the Tornadoes to their third 20-plus win season in the last four seasons.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school girls basketball news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App