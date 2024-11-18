Vote: Who is the 2024-25 Florida Girls Basketball Freshman Preseason Player of the Year?
With the regular high school basketball season tipping off next week, High School On Si will send out preseason nominations, starting with the freshman class and finishing with the seniors. Voting will end on Sunday, November 24 at 11:59 p.m. All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Kylie Green, Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy
The 5-11 wing has a great body that should continue to grow and get stronger and has a great starting point from an offensive skill set. She is one to keep an eye on this season.
Jocelyn Hoffmann, Ponte Vedra
The 5-8 point guard played well over the summer and she is positioned to run the show for the next four years at Ponte Vedra. Hoffman can shoot the three at a high rate, she can get to the rim, and she can pass the ball.
Catalina LaFreniere, Westminster Academy
The 5-6 point guard is young with a mature floor game. She has a lot of shiftiness in her game and is difficult to contain off the bounce. She is scrappy and plays fearless.
Jocelyn Matos, Mitchell
The 5-10 small forward does a great job finishing around the rim on both sides and is a high-level rebounder.
Cali Midyett, North Tampa Christian
The 6-2 power forward is a smooth player who gets a great position on the blocks, has great hands, runs the floor well, and can score the ball around the basket. Midyett is a talent and before it’s said and done, she could tilt the landscape of basketball in Hillsborough County.
Maddalene Minner, IMG Academy
The 5-6 point guard does a great job when it comes to orchestrating the offense where she constantly places her teammates in position to score. Minner excels at pushing the basketball in transition as well as stopping on a dime to connect on all three scoring levels.
Kendall Proffitt, St. John’s Country Day
Proffitt averaged 14.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 3.6 steals per game last season as an eighth-grader. She connected on 100 made 3-pointers last season, shooting at a 35 percent rate from behind the arc. Her two-way presence has brought a ton of attention to coaches at such a young age that her recruitment could be one of the most advanced in the state over the next four years.
Arianna Robinson, Miami Country Day
The 5-5 point guard plays with complete poise handles the ball well, and was extremely athletic, and just a good basketball player with a high basketball IQ. She does a great job at running the offense whether it was making plays with or without the basketball in her hands.
Kennedi Tatum, Potter’s House Christian Academy
The 5-6 shooting guard is fast, smooth, athletic, and has a very high basketball IQ. She can get to the basket and knows how to finish when she gets there. Tatum is also a lock down defender who puts immense pressure on the ball.
Caeli Weaver, Tocoi Creek
The 6-1 power forward already displays good hands and an ability to score on the inside and rebound the ball. During the spring and summer, she played against older competition preparing herself as she’ll likely see significant minutes this season as a freshman on varsity.
