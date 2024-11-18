Vote: Who is the 2024-25 Florida Girls Basketball Sophomore Preseason Player of the Year?
With the regular high school basketball season tipping off this week, High School On Si will send out preseason nominations, starting with the freshman class and finishing with the seniors. Voting will end on Sunday, November 24 at 11:59 p.m. All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Jalynn Belton, Miami Country Day
The 5-10 point guard plays like a veteran who has done it before, she can beat you in so many ways: the three, the drive to the paint, and that potent pull-up jumper in the midrange. Belton also has great size and physicality that already can translate to the next level.
Ava Bruno, Cardinal Mooney
The 5-7 point guard plays with her length allows her to cause problems for the opposing team’s primary ball-handlers. Bruno has a nice three-ball and gets to the rim consistently, look for her to play a significant role for the Cougars as they look to secure a class 3A state championship this season.
Lily Cote, Land O’Lakes
Cote is a small point guard who plays under control and looks to attack the basket going to her right. She urges to compete and play aggressively off the catch and bounce. When getting into the paint, she utilized the spin move to get her shot off and finish.
Kathleen Crawley, Bishop Kenny
Heading into her sophomore season with Bishop Kenny, the 5-11 wing looks to turn more heads with her versatility and improve her stock as one of the most consistent and all-around sophomores in Florida. Crawley has an automatic jump shot from both mid-range and beyond the arc.
Elle Deegan, Bishop Kenny
The 5-10 shooting guard, despite being a lefty makes it harder for most players at the high school level to guard or adjust to her style of play and she takes full advantage of it. Elle’s outside shot makes her the ultimate floor spacer, whether in the half-court offense or in transition.
Makala DesJarlais, Bishop Kenny
The 5-11 power forward can score, rebound, handle the ball, defend, and run the floor. Desjarlaius plays a physical game and can mix it up in the paint. She is also versatile enough to play on the wing, attack the rim, and shoot the short-range jumper.
Avery Michels, The First Academy (Orlando)
The 5-11 small forward is one of the most efficient shooters in the state whether it’s off the catch or bounce. Her poise and skill set have defined her in playing a pivotal role on a young-led First Academy squad. Michels averaged 16.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game last season as a freshman.
Madeline Mignery, Cardinal Mooney
The 6-1 small forward has elite college size and she has a game that translates to the next level as well. She rebounds the ball with conviction, dominates in the paint, and can shoot the ball at all levels on the court.
Presley Norman, Bolles
The 5-10 shooting guard has good size and can flat-out shoot the ball. She can score in bunches also. Norman can play multiple positions, and that versatility has allowed her to receive a few offers. The young guard is on the verge of receiving more.
Audrey Rollins, Nease
The 5-6 point guard has a very high basketball IQ that can connect from the 3-point line with unlimited range and can get hot at any moment. What makes her so valuable though is her ability to make winning plays and do the little things that may not show up on a stat sheet.
