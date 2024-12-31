Vote: Who Is The 2024 Northeast Florida Offensive Player Of The Year?
It was a record setting year across the board across the Northeast Florida region when it came down to offensive play.
From quarterbacks to running backs to wide receivers, there was plenty to get excited about if you were a fan of high school football all across the Northeast Florida region.
We continue with our regional polls around the state as the high school football season winds down and ask the question: Who is the Offensive Player of the Year on the Northeast Florida for 2024?
We’ve selected 25 worthy candidates and ask you the fan to vote for who you think topped them all.
Voting will end on January 26th, 2025.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Jordan Durham, QB, Zarephath Academy
The Western Carolina commitment completed 287-of-403 passes for 6,047 yards and 62 touchdowns.
Terrell Brant, WR, Zarephath Academy
Brant was the team’s go-to-receiver and hauled in 82 passes for 2,086 yards and scored 26 touchdowns.
Davion Brown, WR, Zarephath Academy
Another receiver for Zarephath Academy that was solid was Brown, who caught 43 passes for 1,045 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.
Jack Mckissock, QB, Oakleaf
Mckissock had a big season for the Knights and threw for 2,942 yards, 28 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Locklan Hewlett, QB, St. Augustine
The USF signee helped guide the Yellow Jackets to the Class 4A state semifinals. Hewlett threw for 2,910 yards and 30 touchdowns.
Trenton Jones, WR, St. Augustine
Jones finished as the team’s top receiver, as he caught 71 passes for 1,134 yards and found the endzone 11 times.
Somourian Wingo, WR, St. Augustine
Wingo was another pass catcher for St. Augustine that had a big 2024 campaign. The receiver caught 62 passes for 1,040 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Nate Harry, QB, Nease
The Panthers’ quarterback ended the season completing 151-of-245 passes for 2,224 yards and 26 touchdowns. Also rushed for 393 yards and six scores.
Maddox Spencer, WR, Nease
The senior wide receiver caught 60 passes for 976 yards and 12 touchdowns for Nease.
Deandre Caldwell, WR, Bartram Trail
The Bears’ wide receiver finished 2024 with 52 catches for 1,020 yards and eight touchdowns.
Arthur Lewis IV, RB, Bartram Trail
When it came to getting yards, Lewis IV had no problem doing so. The running back rushed for 1,666 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Derek Heideman, QB, Bishop Kenny
Heideman was solid under center for Bishop Kenny and threw for 1,947 yards on 128 completions and 30 touchdowns.
Caleb Mattison, RB, Bishop Kenny
The Crusaders’ running back carried the rock 243 times for 1,316 yards and scored 16 touchdowns.
Naeem Burroughs, WR, Bolles
Burroughs proven himself as one of the state’s best wide receivers and caught 33 passes for 823 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Eddie Jordan, QB, Beachside
Jordan put up some huge numbers for the Barracuda’s in 2024, completing 179-of-274 passes for 2,866 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Timothy Cole, QB, Raines
Leading the Vikings to the Class 4A state championship and finished throwing for 2,812 yards and 43 touchdowns. Cole also rushed for 872 yards and nine touchdowns.
Tony Kennedy, QB, Parker
Kennedy made plays through the air and on the ground for Parker, totaling over 3,000 all-purpose yards and 31 touchdowns.
Brian Case, RB, Ponte Vedra
The Sharks’ running back was one of the state’s top backs when it came to yardage, rushing for 1,563 yards and scoring 20 touchdowns.
Kyree Wilson, RB, Christ’s Church Academy
Wilson was terrific for CCA in 2024, rushing for 1,737 yards and finding the endzone 20 touchdowns.
Kenyon Gardner, RB, Paxon School
The running back had himself a solid season for Paxon School, rushing for 1,528 yards on 149 carries and scored 13 touchdowns.
Sherman Davis, RB, Riverside
Davis carried the rock 162 times for 1,344 yards and scored 11 touchdowns for the Generals.
Cibastian Broughton, QB, Fleming Island
Broughton was a dual-threat quarterback for the Golden Eagles and compiled nearly 3,000 all-purpose yards and 34 touchdowns.
Trace Burney, WR, Fleming Island
The Golden Eagles’ top receiver had himself a great season. Fleming Island pass catcher hauled in 69 catches for 1,158 yards and scored 17 touchdowns.
Noah Johnson, WR, Providence School
Johnson was superb for Providence School this past season, catching 41 passes for 1,047 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Harrison Garrido, RB, Creekside
The Knights’ running back rushed for 1,347 yards on 196 carries and scored 13 touchdowns.
