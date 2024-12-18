Vote: Who is the 2024 South Suncoast Offensive Player of the Year?
It was a record setting year across the board on the South Suncoast when it came down to offensive play.
From quarterbacks to running backs to wide receivers, there was plenty to get excited about if you were a fan of high school football all across the Panhandle region.
We continue with our regional polls around the state as the high school football season winds down and ask the question: Who is the Offensive Player of the Year on the South Suncoast for 2024?
We’ve selected 20 worthy candidates and ask you the fan to vote for who you think topped them all.
Here are the nominations:
Gata Wilder, RB, Venice
The Louisville signee was the bellcow in Venice's 52-19 rout over Lake Mary for the Class 7A title, rushing for 178 yards and three scores. Wilder finished the season rushing for 1,919 yards on 192 carries and scored 28 touchdowns. Oh yeah, that's missing two games.
Winston Watkins Jr., ATH, Venice
Watkins Jr., a Ole Miss signee, was instrumental in a variety of ways for the Indians on their road to the 7A state championship. The senior totaled 1,813 all-purpose yards and accounted for 26 total touchdowns. From receiver, Wildcat quarterback to kick/punt returner, offensively, Watkins Jr. was the total package.
Jayce Nixon, QB, Venice
Through 15 games, Nixon game-to-game got better throughout the season and put up some very impressive numbers by the end. Nixon, a Northern Iowa signee, threw for 2,596 yards and 31 touchdowns.
Ryan Downes, QB, Sarasota Booker
Coming all the back from a major leg injury from the 2023 season to leading the Tornadoes to the Class 3A state semifinals was quite the feat all within its own. The Cornell signee finished the campaign throwing for 2,302 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Tyren Wortham, WR, Sarasota Booker
Downes' go-to-receiver through the air was the fleet-footed pass catcher. The junior last season hauled in 53 passes for 1,040 yards and 14 touchdowns. Will be one of the South Suncoast's top pass catchers in 2025.
Andrew Heidel, QB, Manatee
One of the state's more under evaluated talents at the quarterback position, Heidel shined in his senior season in leading Manatee to a state semifinal appearance in Class 5A. Heidel finished with 2,432 yards, 31 touchdowns and added five more scores on the ground.
Kei'Shawn Smith, RB, Manatee
When the Hurricanes wanted to run the ball, they went right to 'Numero Uno' with the ground game. Smith was solid in his senior season, rushing for 1,068 yards and scoring 20 touchdowns. Went for 99 yards and a touchdown in the state semis versus St. Thomas Aquinas, the eventual state champions.
Connail Jackson, RB, Cardinal Mooney
Just a sophomore, Jackson made a huge impact offensively for the Class 2A state semifinalist Cougars. Jackson ended the season carrying the ball 169 times for 1,604 yards and scoring 28 touchdowns.
Devin Mignery, QB, Cardinal Mooney
The junior signal caller was crucial to Cardinal Mooney's success, having helped lead the program to the Class 1S state crown in 2023. Mignery this past season threw for 1,637 yards and 22 touchdowns. On the ground, Mignery rushed for 1,199 yards and nine scores.
Jermaine Edwards, ATH, Parrish Community
The best season in program history was fueled by the offensive play of Edwards wherever the Bulls needed him. Edwards finished rushing for 1,001 yards and scored 14 touchdowns.
Marquez Brydson, RB, Palmetto
The Tigers bounced back with an impressive 9-2 campaign under first-year head coach Eric Sanders and Brydson was a big reason for the offense's success. The senior rushed for 951 yards and scored a team-high 16 times.
Logan Flaherty, QB, Port Charlotte
Whether the Pirates needed the sophomore to make plays through the air or on the ground, Flaherty usually delivered. The first-year Port Charlotte starter threw for 1,403 yards and 20 touchdowns. On the ground, he rushed for 842 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.
Ike Perry, RB, Port Charlotte
Standing beside Flaherty in the backfield was Perry, who finished out his high school career with a bang. Perry rushed for 1,384 yards and scored 17 touchdowns for the Class 3A region finalists.
Teagan Lipke, QB, Charlotte
The junior quarterback stepped into the saddle for the Fightin' Tarpons and played admirably this 2024 campaign. Lipke finished with 1,281 yards and 15 touchdowns through 11 games.
Louisen Desinor, QB, Southeast
In Year 1 of Curt Bradley at the helm, Desinor did his part under center for the Seminoles. The sophomore quarterback was sensational, completing 118 passes for 1,877 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Colt Dempsey, RB, Lakewood Ranch
Dempsey had himself a solid campaign with the Mustangs in helping go 6-5 in 2024. The junior dynamo finished rushing for 1,015 yards on 147 carries and scored 13 touchdowns.
Allen Clark, RB, Out-of-Door Academy
Clark was the undeniable workhorse out of the backfield for the Thunder this past season. The junior rushed for 1,524 yards on 214 carries and scored 22 touchdowns for the 8-1 Thunder.
Ben Milliken, QB, Sarasota Christian
Another junior, Milliken put up some strong numbers for the Blazers. The second-year quarterback finished the fall completing 207-of-345 passes for 2,344 yards and 32 touchdowns.
Eric McFarland, WR, IMG Academy
Not many freshman came onto the scene in the Sunshine State and impressed like McFarland did. Starting for the Ascenders' national team, McFarland hauled in 36 passes for 574 yards and eight touchdowns.
Josh Barido, QB, IMG Academy White
The senior quarterback led IMG Academy White to a 9-3 record and the SSIA state championship over Zarephath Academy. Barido end the season completed 142-of-270 attempts for 2,088 yards and 25 touchdowns.
