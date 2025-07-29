Vote: Who is the 2025 Florida High School Football Class 1A Preseason Player of the Year?
The high school football season is officially here across the Sunshine State, with preseason classics coming in just a couple of weeks. High School on SI Florida will be sending out preseason nominations for player and coach of the year across all seven classifications, starting in Class 1A and working our way through the highest classification in Class 7A. Voting will end on Sunday, August 17th at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.
Here are the nominations for the Class 1A Football Preseason Player of the Year in 2025:
Brogan McNab, Quarterback, Melbourne Central Catholic (Senior)
During the 2024 season, McNab completed 69.8% of his passes, throwing for 1,882 yards, 19 touchdowns, and just four interceptions for the Hustlers. He also rushed for 966 yards on 105 carries (9.2 yards per carry) and had 12 rushing touchdowns during his junior season.
Jyron Hughley, Quarterback, Cardinal Newman (Senior)
During the 2024 season, Hughley completed 61.6% of his passes, throwing for 1,353 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just three interceptions for the Crusaders. He also rushed for 835 yards on 87 carries (9.6 yards per carry) and found the end zone 10 times on the ground. Hughley is committed to playing collegiate football at West Virginia.
Mack Mitchell, Running Back/Linebacker, Evangelical Christian (Junior)
Mitchell played on both sides of the ball last year as a sophomore for the Sentinels. On offense, Mitchell had 84 carries for 559 yards (6.7 yards per carry) and had seven rushing touchdowns. He also had 14 receptions for 174 yards (12.4 yards per catch) last season. On defense, he had 87 total tackles (13 tackles for loss) and 4.0 sacks for the Sentinels.
Zachary Katz, Quarterback, True North Classical Academy (Junior)
During the 2024 season, Katz completed 71.3% of his passes, throwing for 2,412 yards, 23 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Katz also had 61 carries for 445 yards (7.3 yards per carry) and had seven rushing touchdowns as a sophomore last season.
Jayvian Tanelus, Running Back, Community School of Naples (Senior)
The Duke University commit had 169 carries for 1,525 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior last season for the Seahawks. Tanelus also had 7 receptions for 84 yards (12.0 yards per catch) during the 2024 season.
Derrek Cooper, Running Back, Chaminade-Madonna (Senior)
The University of Texas commit had 124 carries for 905 yards (7.3 yards per carry) and 15 touchdowns last season for the Lions. On defense, Cooper also had 46 total tackles (10 tackles for loss) and 4.0 sacks to help lead the Lions to the Class 1A Championship in 2024.
Craighan Mitchell, Athlete, Southwest Florida Christian Academy (Junior)
During the 2024 season, Mitchell was one of the top two-way players in the state, finishing tied for 3rd among all Class 1A players with six interceptions. On offense, Mitchell was credited with 22 carries for 218 yards (9.9 yards per carry) and a rushing touchdown.
Jasen Lopez, Wide Receiver, Chaminade-Madonna (Senior)
The Florida State commit finished the 2024 season, leading the team in receptions (87) and receiving yards (1,300) for the Lions leading them to the Class 1A Championship for the fourth consecutive season.
Jaeden McMillan, Wide Receiver, Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy (Senior)
During the 2024 season, McMillan had 52 catches for 1,075 yards (20.7 yards per catch) and had seven touchdowns for the Tigers. He also had 17 carries for 53 yards (3.1 yards per carry) and had two rushing touchdowns last season.
Phoenix Donghia, Running Back, Cardinal Newman (Senior)
The James Madison University commit finished the 2024 season with 179 carries for 1,169 yards (6.5 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns. He had a 5-game streak where he rushed for over 100 yards, including three where he eclipsed nearly 200 rushing yards last season for the Crusaders where they reached the Class 1A semifinals.
Follow High School On SI Florida throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.