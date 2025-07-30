Vote: Who is the 2025 Florida High School Football Class 2A Preseason Player of the Year?
The high school football season is officially here across the Sunshine State, with preseason classics coming in just a couple of weeks. High School on SI Florida will be sending out preseason nominations for player and coach of the year across all seven classifications, starting in Class 1A and working our way through the highest classification in Class 7A.
Voting will end on Sunday, August 17th at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.
Here are the nominations for the Class 2A Football Preseason Player of the Year in 2025:
Jarritt "JJ" Bolz, RB/LB, Bishop Verot (Senior)
During the 2024 season, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound two-way player was credited with 134 total tackles (10.5 Tackles for loss) and 5.5 sacks as a junior for the Vikings. Bolz is committed to playing collegiate football at Dartmouth College.
Levi Champion, LB, King's Academy (Junior)
During the 2024 season, Champion had 176 total tackles (37 Tackles for loss), 2.0 sacks, and an interception for the Lions. Champion comes into his junior season, where he currently holds offers from Georgia State and Liberty University.
Landon Dougherty, QB, Gadsden County (Junior)
During the 2024 season, Dougherty threw for 2,151 yards, 27 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 14 games played for the Jaguars. Dougherty led the Jaguars to the Class 2A Championship Game last season, where they came up short against Cocoa.
Quintero Frierson Jr, WR, Miami Killian (Junior)
During the 2024 season, Frierson had 32 catches for 675 yards (21.1 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns. He also racked up seven total tackles on the defensive side of the ball during his sophomore season.
Devin Mignery, QB, Cardinal Mooney (Senior)
During the 2024 season, Mignery threw for 1,637 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions for the Cougars. He was also a 1,000-yard rusher from the quarterback position, where he rushed for 1,199 yards on 119 carries (10.1 yards per carry) and had nine rushing touchdowns.
Connail Jackson, RB, Cardinal Mooney (Junior)
During his sophomore season, Jackson averaged 9.5 yards per carry while rushing for 1,604 yards and 28 touchdowns for the Cougars. Jackson also caught 4 passes for 64 yards (16.0 yards per catch) and had a receiving touchdown last season.
CJ Hester, ATH, Cocoa (Senior)
The University of Florida commit led the defending Class 2A champion Cocoa Tigers, where he was credited with 72 total tackles and four interceptions during the 2024 season.
Jayden Torres, QB, Cardinal Gibbons (Senior)
During the 2024 season, Torres completed 72.2% of his passes (213-for-295), throwing for 2,735 yards, 23 touchdowns, and seven interceptions for the Chiefs. He also rushed for 358 yards on 65 carries (5.5 yards per carry) and had three rushing touchdowns.
Monterrius Williams, ATH, Lake Placid (Senior)
During the 2024 season, Williams finished third in the state of Florida with six interceptions. He was also credited with 29 total tackles for the Dragons last season.
Kaleb Woods, RB, Newberry (Senior)
During the 2024 season, Woods had 118 carries for 1,090 yards (9.2 yards per carry) and 13 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 10 passes for 117 yards (11.7 yards per catch) and had two receiving touchdowns last season.
