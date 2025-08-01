Vote: Who is the 2025 Florida High School Football Class 3A Preseason Coach of the Year?
The high school football season is officially here across the Sunshine State, with preseason classics coming in just a couple of weeks. High School on SI Florida will be sending out preseason nominations for player and coach of the year across all seven classifications, starting in Class 1A and working our way through the highest classification in Class 7A.
Voting will end on Sunday, August 17th, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.
Here are the nominations for the Class 3A Football Preseason Coach of the Year in 2025:
Donovan Masline, Raines (Jacksonville)
Masline enters his 6th season as the head football coach at Raines High School. He led the Vikings to the Class 3A Championship Game in 2024, before coming up short against Miami Northwestern.
Chris Sands, Eau Gallie
Sands enters his 8th season at Eau Gallie, where he has a record of 55-23 in his first seven seasons with the Commodores.
Tim Krause, Bishop Kenny
Krause enters his 7th season at Bishop Kenny, where he has led the Crusaders to a regional playoff appearance in the last five years.
Jonathan Holston, Godby (Tallahassee)
During the 2024 season, Holston led the Cougars to a four-win turnaround after finishing with a 3-6 record in 2023. Godby will kick off the 2025 season on August 22nd when they'll host Rickards at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee.
Ty Lawrence, South Sumter
Lawrence will look to have a bounce-back season after finishing with a 4-6 record in 2024, which came a year after winning 11 games and making an appearance in the regional final.
Kyler Hall, Suwannee
Hall enters his 10th season as the Head Football Coach at Suwannee High School, where he had previous coaching experience at Maclay School in Tallahassee.
Derrick Gibson, Miami Central
It's a new era in South Florida, where Gibson enters his 1st season as the Head Football Coach at Miami Central, replacing Jube Joseph, who was relieved from his coaching duties back in February.
Matt Hedrick, Bishop Moore
Hedrick leads the Bishop Moore Hornets football program with high expectations across the Central Florida area, following a 2024 season where they won 10 games and made an appearance in the regional final.
JB Bynum, Dunnellon
Bynum enters his 1st season as the Head Football Coach at Dunnellon High School, where he replaces long-time former head coach Tommy Sutton who resigned back in January. Dunnellon finished the 2024 season with an 8-4 record and reached the regional semifinals.
Gavin Jones, Tavares
Jones has led the Bulldogs to improve their win total in each of the three seasons he's been at the helm, where they went 0-10 in 2022, followed by a 5-5 record in 2023, and went 7-3 in 2024. The Bulldogs will kick off the 2025 season on August 22nd where they'll host Citrus High School, who finished the 2024 season with a 1-9 record.
