Vote: Who is the 2025 Florida High School Football Class 4A Preseason Coach of the Year?

The high school football season is officially here across the Sunshine State, with preseason classics coming in just a couple of weeks. High School on SI Florida will be sending out preseason nominations for player and coach of the year across all seven classifications, starting in Class 1A and working our way through the highest classification in Class 7A.
Voting will end on Sunday, August 24th, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.
Here are the nominations for the Class 4A Football Preseason Coach of the Year in 2025:
Brian Allen, Columbia (Lake City)
Allen enters his 3rd season of his second stint with the Tigers, where he is coming off just a five-win season in 2024. Columbia kicks off the 2025 season with a road game against Suwannee.
Frank Beasley, Choctawhatchee
Beasley enters his 5th season coaching at his Alma Mater, where he has led the Indians to regional playoff appearances in each of his first four seasons.
Edwin Farmer, Vanguard (Ocala)
During the 2024 season, Farmer became the 5th coach in Marion County history to win 100 games. The Knights finished with an 11-2 record last season and reached the regional final before having their season come to an end against Orlando Jones.
Jordan Ingman, Port Charlotte
Ingman led the Pirates to a 10-3 record in 2024, where they reached the regional final before having their season come to an end against Naples.
Tavaris Johnson, Lake Wales
Johnson led the Highlanders to a 7-4 record in 2024 and reached the regional semifinals before having their season come to an end against Vanguard.
Thor Jozwiak, Clearwater
Jozwiak enters his 6th season as the Head Football Coach at Clearwater High School, reaching the regional playoffs in each of his first five seasons.
Rick Martin, Naples
Martin has led the Golden Eagles to a 40-9 record (.816) winning percentage the last four seasons, including at least one playoff win in that span.
Mike Smith, American Heritage Plantation
Smith enters his 4th season as the Head Football Coach at American Heritage Plantation. Smith guided the Patriots to the 2024 Class 4A state title.
Matt Thompson, Jesuit (Tampa)
Thompson is entering his 13th season as the Head Football Coach at Jesuit High School, where he guided the Tigers to the regional semifinals in 2024. He also led the Tigers to a State Championship in 2022.
Elijah Williams, Orlando Jones
Williams enters his 10th season as the Head Football Coach at Jones High School. The reigning Class 4A runner-ups have a gauntlet of a schedule this season, starting with the kickoff classic on August 16th against Seminole (Sanford) in a game that will take place at Camping World Stadium.
