Vote: Who is the 2025 Florida High School Football Class 5A Preseason Player of the Year?

The high school football season is officially here across the Sunshine State, with preseason classics coming in just a couple of weeks. High School on SI Florida will be sending out preseason nominations for player and coach of the year across all seven classifications, starting in Class 1A and working our way through the highest classification in Class 7A.
Here are the nominations for the Class 5A Football Preseason Player of the Year in 2025:
Reese Beck, DE, Ponte Vedra (Senior)
During the 2024 season, Beck was credited with 22 total tackles (4 Tackles for loss) and 8.0 sacks for the Sharks. Beck is committed to playing collegiate football at Rutgers University next season.
Harper Campbell, LB, Niceville (Senior)
During the 2024 season, Campbell was credited with 93 total tackles (19 Tackles for loss) and 5.0 sacks for the Eagles. Campbell had a busy summer, during which he picked up his first three offers from Campbell, Toledo, and UAB.
Ronin Dangler, LB, Manatee (Senior)
During the 2024 season, Dangler was the team's leader in total tackles (85), tackles for loss (27), and is the top sack leader among returners this season (4.0) for the Hurricanes.
Jadarius Dobie, RB, Lakeland (Senior)
The Sacramento State commit had 83 carries for 578 yards and three rushing touchdowns as a junior last season for the reigning Class 5A runner-up Lakeland Dreadnaughts.
Carter Emanuel, QB, Edgewater (Senior)
During the 2024 season, Emanuel completed 60% of his passes (106-for-176), throwing for 1,694 yards, 19 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Emanuel is committed to playing collegiate football at UConn next season.
Caden Glover, DE, Martin County (Senior)
During the 2024 season, Glover was credited with 43 total tackles and 8.0 sacks in nine games played for the Tigers.
Carson Griffin, WR/DB, Mosley (Senior)
The Delaware University commit is a two-way player for the Dolphins, where on offense he caught 40 passes for 544 yards and seven touchdowns. On defense, Griffin was credited with 9 total tackles and an interception last season.
Sebastian Johnson, QB, Mainland (Daytona Beach) (Senior)
During the 2024 season, Johnson threw for 1,698 yards, 19 touchdowns, and seven interceptions for the Buccaneers. He also had 19 carries for 87 rushing yards last season.
James Jones, Wide Receiver, Atlantic (Delray Beach) (Senior)
The University of North Dakota commit had 53 catches for 848 yards and 13 touchdowns last season for the Eagles.
Julius Jones, WR, St. Thomas Aquinas (Junior)
During the 2024 season, Jones caught 51 passes for 750 yards and six touchdowns, helping lead the Raiders to the Class 5A title. Jones comes into the season where he holds offers from Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Notre Dame, and several others.
Eddie Jordan, QB, Beachside (St. John's) (Senior)
In 2024, Jordan completed 65% of his passes (179-for-274), throwing for 2,866 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just five interceptions for the Barracudas. He also had 102 carries for 254 yards and seven rushing touchdowns, where he led the Barracudas to a 7-4 record and reached the regional quarterfinals. Jordan is committed to playing collegiate football at Lafayette College next season.
Joaquin Kavouklis, Quarterback, Lakeland (Junior)
The Arkansas commit transferred to Lakeland from Tarpon Springs during the off-season, completing 165-of-270 passes for 2,404 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Spongers as a sophomore last season.
Kelin Hendrix, QB, Lakeland (Junior)
During the 2024 season, Hendrix threw for 1,621 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and nine interceptions for the Red Devils.
Joseph "EJ" Weathers, QB, Westwood (Fort Pierce) (Senior)
The 5-foot-10 senior quarterback is one of the top returning signal callers in the Treasure Coast area, where he threw for 2,134 yards, 12 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 2024 for the Panthers. He also had 16 carries for 104 yards and had a rushing touchdown during his junior season.
Carlton Williams, DB, Riverdale (Senior)
During the 2024 season, Williams led the team with four interceptions. He was also credited with 36 total tackles for the Raiders last season.
