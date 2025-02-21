Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week? (2/20/2025)
Central Florida high school baseball players were a big hit during opening week of the 2025 season.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 21 athletes for games played Feb. 10-15, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Nick Burgos, P, Lake Brantley
Senior pitched a complete-game, three-hit shutout, striking out 15, to lead the Patriots past Apopka, 2-0. Lake Brantley last year advanced to the Class 7A regional quarterfinals.
Ben Weissfisch, UTIL, Geneva School
Freshman ripped two hits and drove in two runs to march the Knights past Circle Christian, 8-5.
Justin Salvati, UTIL, Foundation Academy
Senior collected two hits and drove in two runs to power the Lions past Legacy Charter, 19-1. Foundation last year advanced to the Class 1A regional quarterfinals.
Stephan Huckeba, INF, Umatilla
Junior smashed four hits and drove in four runs to lead the Bulldogs past East Ridge,10-0, in a Lake County game. Umatilla last year advanced to the Class 3A region quarterfinals.
David Sevilla, OF/P, Celebration
Senior smacked a triple and a double and drove in two runs to propel the Storm past Kissimmee Gateway, 6-3.
Addison Lambert, UTIL, Orangewood Christian School
Sophomore went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and one RBI to charge the Rams past Windermere Prep, 12-0.
Preston Rhodes, UTIL, Mount Dora High
Senior ripped three hits and drove in four runs to power the Hurricanes past South Sumter, 10-8.
Elijah Sealey, 3B/RHP, East River
Junior pitched a one-hitter through five innings, striking out seven and walking one, to lift the Falcons past Seabreeze, 8-1. East River last year advanced to the Class 6A regional semifinals.
Skyler Jersey, OF/RHP, Winter Park
Senior went 3-for-5 with four RBI to power the Wildcats past Olympia, 6-3. Both schools advanced to the Class 7A regional quarterfinals last year.
Layton Hall, P, Bishop Moore
Junior struck out five in four innings to propel the Hornets past The Master’s Academy (Oviedo), 11-1.
Joey Waddingham, 1B/RHP, Windermere High
Super sophomore smacked two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs to lead the defending Class 7A state runner-up to a 7-1 victory against Mount Dora Christian.
Logan Inman, INF/OF/RHP, Lake Nona
Senior collected two hits and drove in two runs to lead the Lions past Edgewater, 7-0.
Jayden Lochiatto, INF/RHP, Deltona
Senior smashed four hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs to power the Wolves past Holy Cross Lutheran Academy, 29-0. Deltona last year advanced to the Class 5A regional quarterfinals.
Sammy Echeverry, UTIL, St. Cloud
Sophomore ripped three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs to guide the Bulldogs past Dr. Phillips, 13-4.
Wyatt Jaggers, LHP/1B/DH, Apopka
Senior crushed a walk-off solo home run to lift the Blue Darters past Lyman, 4-3, in the Big Blue Bonanza at Lake Brantley High.
Diego Miranda, P, Lake Howell
Junior hurled a complete-game, two-hitter, to guide the Silverhawks past Oviedo, 4-1, in the Big Blue Bonanza.
Shane Patrick, P/INF, Merritt Island
Senior struck out 10 and allowed only two hits in five innings to lift the Mustangs past Eau Gallie, 1-0. Merritt Island last year advanced to the Class 4A Final Four.
Brennan Confreda, P/1B, Viera
Senior went 2-for-3 with one run scored and one RBI to guide the Hawks past Lake Mary, 7-3. Viera last year advanced to the Class 6A Final Four.
Ryder Widick, P/INF, Melbourne Central Catholic
Super sophomore scattered four hits and struck out 13 in 6 2/3 innings and went 2-for-3 with one RBI to propel the Hustlers past Heritage, 8-2. MCC last year advanced to the Class 3A regional quarterfinals.
Sebastian Dimitroff, RHP/UTIL, Vero Beach
Junior pitched a one-hitter, striking out 11 in five innings, to guide the Indians past South Fork, 5-2. Vero Beach last year advanced to the Class 7A Final Four.
Graham Hutton, UTIL, St. Edward’s
Fantastic freshman went 3-for-4, including a double and a triple, with three runs scored and three RBI, and also picked up the win on the mound to power the Pirates past Calvary Christian Academy (West Melbourne), 16-1.
