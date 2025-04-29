Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week (4/28/2025)
Central Florida high school baseball players continue to shine on the diamond as the state playoffs got underway last week.
Schools from across the area competed in best-of-3 first-round series to determine advancement in their respective classifications. We nominated 10 athletes for games played April 21-26, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for games played April 14-19, 2025: Windermere 3B/RHP Xavier Roman
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, May 4. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Blake Fields, OF/P, The First Academy (Orlando)
The 6-foot-1 senior went 3-for-3 with a double, triple, two runs scored and two RBI to march the Royals past Melbourne Central Catholic, 12-0, in 4 ½ innings in Game 2 of a Class 2A first-round series.
Jordan Livingston, RHP, Spruce Creek
Talented junior struck out seven and allowed just four hits in recording the complete-game win in a 4-1 Class 7A, Game 1 first-round series victory against Jacksonville Atlantic Coast.
Manny Sanchez, UTIL, Winter Springs
Super sophomore went 3-for-3 with a double, one run scored and three RBI to power the Bears past Auburndale, 10-0, in Game 1 of their Class 5A first-round series.
Max Murray, Jr., UTIL, Hagerty
Star senior went 4-for-5 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBI to guide the Huskies past West Orange, 14-3, in six innings in Game 3 of their Class 7A first-round series.
Skyler Jersey, OF/RHP, Winter Park
Senior went 2-for-3 with a double, home run, two runs scored and three RBI to power the Wildcats past Lake Mary, 7-5, in Game 1 of their Class 7A first-round series.
Drew Kunz, P, Bishop Moore
Junior struck out seven and allowed just two hits over four innings to pick up the win and propel the Hornets past Dade City-Pasco, 15-0, in Game 1 of a Class 4A first-round series.
Clayton Williams, UTIL, Harmony
Senior went 2-for-2 with a double and five RBI to steer the Longhorns past Lake Nona, 13-3, in six innings in Game 2 of their Class 7A first-round series.
Liam Miller, UTIL, Merritt Island
Super sophomore went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI to lead the Mustangs past Riviera Beach Suncoast, 8-2, in Game 2 of their Class 4A first-round series.
Aiden Cameron, OF, Viera
Talented junior went 4-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI to rally the Hawks past Palm Beach Gardens Dwyer, 9-7, in Game 3 of their Class 6A first-round series.
Maddux Bultema, P/OF, Lake Minneola
Junior went 2-for-4 with a double and three runs scored, and struck out three and allowed just two hits over the last two three innings on the mound to guide the Hawks past Melbourne, 6-5, in Game 3 of their Class 6A first-round series.
