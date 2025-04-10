High School

Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week? (4/9/2025)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance during Week 8 of the 2025 season

Jeff Gardenour

Brock Lustic of Eau Gallie throws out an IMG Academy Navy baserunner during their game in the Prospect Select High School Spring Open baseball tournament at USSSA complex in Viera last month. Last week, he struck out 10 in a complete-game, two-hit shutout, to propel the Commodores past Rockledge, 5-0.
Brock Lustic of Eau Gallie throws out an IMG Academy Navy baserunner during their game in the Prospect Select High School Spring Open baseball tournament at USSSA complex in Viera last month. Last week, he struck out 10 in a complete-game, two-hit shutout, to propel the Commodores past Rockledge, 5-0. / Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Central Florida high school baseball players continue to tear it up on the diamond as the 2025 season heads into mid-April.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 10 athletes for games played March 31-April 5, 2025.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week.

Congratulations to the winner for games played March 24-29, 2025: Winter Park INF Hayden Montanez

High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. – High School on SI

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, April 13. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Jacob Calton, INF/RHP, Mount Dora Christian

The 6-foot-2 junior went 4-for-5 with two home runs, two runs scored and four RBI to power the Bulldogs past University Christian, 17-16.

Jayden Schmitt, UTIL, City of Life Christian Academy

Senior went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI to lead the Warriors past Warner Christian, 15-5, in five innings.

Carter Reis, UTIL, Orlando Christian Prep

Went 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and five RBI to march the Warriors past Holy Cross Lutheran, 20-1, in four innings.

Blake Fields, OF/P, The First Academy (Orlando)

Star senior went 2-for-3 with a double, home run, three runs scored and two RBI, and combined with two other pitchers on a no-hitter to lead the Royals past Windermere, 7-0, in a battle of state powers.

Noah Adkins, P, Hagerty

Sophomore struck out nine in pitching five shutout innings to pick up the win in a 3-1 victory against Lake Nona.

Jackson Sweet, 1B, Lake Highland Prep

Senior went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBI and picked up the win on the mound in marching the Highlanders past Windermere Prep, 12-2.

Nick Burgos, RHP, Lake Brantley

Senior struck out nine in six innings to lead the Patriots past Olympia, 3-2.

Zak Al-Arashi, OF, Viera

Super sophomore went 3-for-4 with a triple, three runs scored and three RBI to guide the Hawks past Heritage, 9-7, in eight innings.

Brock Lustic, SS/RHP, Eau Gallie

Talented junior struck out 10 in a complete-game, two-hit shutout, to propel the Commodores past Rockledge, 5-0.

Sebastian Dimitroff, RHP/UTIL, Vero Beach

Junior struck out five and allowed just one hit in 5 2/3 innings to pick up the win in an 8-4 triumph against South Fork.

Published
Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

