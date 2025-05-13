High School

Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week? (5/13/2025)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance during Week 13 of the 2025 season

Jeff Gardenour

Orangewood Christian's Aiden Balls went 2-for-3 with a double, one run scored and three RBI to power the Rams past Mount Dora Christian, 8-7, in 10 innings in the deciding Game 3 of their Class 1A, Region 2 final series.
Orangewood Christian's Aiden Balls went 2-for-3 with a double, one run scored and three RBI to power the Rams past Mount Dora Christian, 8-7, in 10 innings in the deciding Game 3 of their Class 1A, Region 2 final series. / Aiden Balls

Central Florida high school baseball players last week were a big hit in regional final series, with three teams advancing to this week’s state semifinal games.

Schools from across the area competed in best-of-3 regional championship series to determine advancement in their respective classifications. We nominated eight athletes for games played May 5-10, 2025.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week.

Congratulations to the winner for games played April 28-May 3, 2025: Bishop Moore INF Danny Garcia

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, May 18. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Stephen Chucka, UTIL, Hagerty

Senior went 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBI to guide the Huskies past Spruce Creek, 5-4, in nine innings in the deciding Game 3 of their Class 7A, Region 1 final series.

Garrett Grant, RHP, Spruce Creek

Star senior pitched a complete game, three-hitter, striking out five, to lead the Hawks past Hagerty, 6-1, in Game 2 of their Class 7A, Region 1 final series.

Brennan Confreda, P, Viera

Senior struck out nine to guide the Hawks past Bloomingdale, 3-1, in Game 1 of their Class 6A, Region 2 final series.

Nate Davis, OF/LHP, Bishop Moore

Junior went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored to propel the Hornets past Mulberry, 7-1, in Game 2 of their Class 4A, Region 2 final series.

Wyatt Strawbridge, OF/RHP, Umatilla

Senior pitched a complete game, five-hitter, striking out eight, to power the Bulldogs past Hernando, 3-1, in Game 2 of their Class 3A, Region 2 final series.

Thomas Achey, P, The First Academy (Orlando)

Senior pitched a complete game, no-hitter, striking out six in five innings, to march the Royals past Lakeland Christian, 10-0, in Game 2 of their Class 2A, Region 2 final series.

Aiden Balls, LHP/OF/1B, Orangewood Christian

Super sophomore went 2-for-3 with a double, one run scored and three RBI to power the Rams past Mount Dora Christian, 8-7, in 10 innings in the deciding Game 3 of their Class 1A, Region 2 final series.

Ethan Priest, LHP, Mount Dora Christian

The 6-foot-5 senior struck out six and scattered four hits through 6 2/3 innings to pick up the win and lead the Bulldogs past Orangewood Christian, 4-2, in Game 1 of their Class 1A, Region 2 final series.

High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. – High School on SI

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Jeff Gardenour
JEFF GARDENOUR

Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

Home/Florida