Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week? (5/13/2025)
Central Florida high school baseball players last week were a big hit in regional final series, with three teams advancing to this week’s state semifinal games.
Schools from across the area competed in best-of-3 regional championship series to determine advancement in their respective classifications. We nominated eight athletes for games played May 5-10, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for games played April 28-May 3, 2025: Bishop Moore INF Danny Garcia
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, May 18. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Stephen Chucka, UTIL, Hagerty
Senior went 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBI to guide the Huskies past Spruce Creek, 5-4, in nine innings in the deciding Game 3 of their Class 7A, Region 1 final series.
Garrett Grant, RHP, Spruce Creek
Star senior pitched a complete game, three-hitter, striking out five, to lead the Hawks past Hagerty, 6-1, in Game 2 of their Class 7A, Region 1 final series.
Brennan Confreda, P, Viera
Senior struck out nine to guide the Hawks past Bloomingdale, 3-1, in Game 1 of their Class 6A, Region 2 final series.
Nate Davis, OF/LHP, Bishop Moore
Junior went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored to propel the Hornets past Mulberry, 7-1, in Game 2 of their Class 4A, Region 2 final series.
Wyatt Strawbridge, OF/RHP, Umatilla
Senior pitched a complete game, five-hitter, striking out eight, to power the Bulldogs past Hernando, 3-1, in Game 2 of their Class 3A, Region 2 final series.
Thomas Achey, P, The First Academy (Orlando)
Senior pitched a complete game, no-hitter, striking out six in five innings, to march the Royals past Lakeland Christian, 10-0, in Game 2 of their Class 2A, Region 2 final series.
Aiden Balls, LHP/OF/1B, Orangewood Christian
Super sophomore went 2-for-3 with a double, one run scored and three RBI to power the Rams past Mount Dora Christian, 8-7, in 10 innings in the deciding Game 3 of their Class 1A, Region 2 final series.
Ethan Priest, LHP, Mount Dora Christian
The 6-foot-5 senior struck out six and scattered four hits through 6 2/3 innings to pick up the win and lead the Bulldogs past Orangewood Christian, 4-2, in Game 1 of their Class 1A, Region 2 final series.
