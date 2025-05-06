Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week (5/6/2025)
Central Florida high school baseball players continue to excel in the state playoffs as teams pushed forward to regional championship series
Schools from across the area competed in best-of-3 regional semifinal series to determine advancement in their respective classifications. We nominated eight athletes for games played April 28-May 3, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for games played April 21-26, 2025: Bishop Moore P Drew Kunz
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, May 11. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Garrett Grant, RHP, Spruce Creek
Star senior struck out 12 and allowed just four hits in six innings to pick up the win and guide the Hawks past St. Johns Creekside in Game 2 of their Class 7A, Region 1 semifinal series.
Remo Indomenico, OF, The First Academy (Orlando)
Senior went 2-for-3 with two home runs and two RBI to march the Royals past John Carroll Catholic, 4-1, in Game 1 of their Class 2A, Region 2 semifinal series.
Jacob Calton, INF/RHP, Mount Dora Christian
Junior went 4-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored and six RBI to power the Bulldogs past Deltona Trinity Christian, 15-5, in Game 2 of their Class 1A, Region 2 semifinal series.
Aiden Balls, LHP/OF/1B, Orangewood Christian
Super sophomore pitched seven shutout innings, striking out eight, to guide the Rams past St. Francis Catholic, 7-0, in a Class 1A, Region 2 semifinal game.
Danny Garcia, INF, Bishop Moore
Junior crushed a walk-off, two-run home run in the seventh inning to propel the Hornets past Mount Dora, 5-3, in Game 2 of their Class 4A, Region 2 seminal series.
Noah Adkins, P, Hagerty
Super sophomore struck out seven and allowed just two hits in 6 2/3 innings to lead the Huskies past Winter Park, 5-2, in the deciding Game 3 of their Class 7A, Region 1 semifinal series.
Keegan St. Amant, UTIL/RHP, Umatilla
Junior struck out four and allowed no earned runs to pick up the complete game win and lead the Bulldogs past South Sumter, 3-2, in the deciding Game 3 of their Class 3A, Region 2 semifinal series.
Zak Al-Arashi, OF, Viera
Super sophomore crushed a two-run home run in the seventh inning to help guide the Hawks past Stuart Martin County, 5-2, in the deciding Game 3 of their Class 6A, Region 2 semifinal series.
