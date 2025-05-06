High School

Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week (5/6/2025)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance during Week 12 of the 2025 season

Jeff Gardenour

Spruce Creek pitcher Garrett Grant throws during a game against Windermere in March. Last week, he struck out 12 and allowed just four hits in six innings to pick up the win and guide the Hawks past St. Johns Creekside in Game 2 of their Class 7A, Region 1 semifinal series.
Spruce Creek pitcher Garrett Grant throws during a game against Windermere in March. Last week, he struck out 12 and allowed just four hits in six innings to pick up the win and guide the Hawks past St. Johns Creekside in Game 2 of their Class 7A, Region 1 semifinal series. / Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Central Florida high school baseball players continue to excel in the state playoffs as teams pushed forward to regional championship series

Schools from across the area competed in best-of-3 regional semifinal series to determine advancement in their respective classifications. We nominated eight athletes for games played April 28-May 3, 2025.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week.

Congratulations to the winner for games played April 21-26, 2025: Bishop Moore P Drew Kunz

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, May 11. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Garrett Grant, RHP, Spruce Creek

Star senior struck out 12 and allowed just four hits in six innings to pick up the win and guide the Hawks past St. Johns Creekside in Game 2 of their Class 7A, Region 1 semifinal series.

Remo Indomenico, OF, The First Academy (Orlando)

Senior went 2-for-3 with two home runs and two RBI to march the Royals past John Carroll Catholic, 4-1, in Game 1 of their Class 2A, Region 2 semifinal series.

Jacob Calton, INF/RHP, Mount Dora Christian

Junior went 4-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored and six RBI to power the Bulldogs past Deltona Trinity Christian, 15-5, in Game 2 of their Class 1A, Region 2 semifinal series.

Aiden Balls, LHP/OF/1B, Orangewood Christian

Super sophomore pitched seven shutout innings, striking out eight, to guide the Rams past St. Francis Catholic, 7-0, in a Class 1A, Region 2 semifinal game.

Danny Garcia, INF, Bishop Moore

Junior crushed a walk-off, two-run home run in the seventh inning to propel the Hornets past Mount Dora, 5-3, in Game 2 of their Class 4A, Region 2 seminal series.

Noah Adkins, P, Hagerty

Super sophomore struck out seven and allowed just two hits in 6 2/3 innings to lead the Huskies past Winter Park, 5-2, in the deciding Game 3 of their Class 7A, Region 1 semifinal series.

Keegan St. Amant, UTIL/RHP, Umatilla

Junior struck out four and allowed no earned runs to pick up the complete game win and lead the Bulldogs past South Sumter, 3-2, in the deciding Game 3 of their Class 3A, Region 2 semifinal series.

Zak Al-Arashi, OF, Viera

Super sophomore crushed a two-run home run in the seventh inning to help guide the Hawks past Stuart Martin County, 5-2, in the deciding Game 3 of their Class 6A, Region 2 semifinal series.

High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. – High School on SI

Published
Jeff Gardenour
JEFF GARDENOUR

Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

